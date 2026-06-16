World Cup 2026: American Tori Penso officiates Czech Republic – South Africa

Just a few days before a decisive match in Group A, FIFA has appointed American Tori Penso to referee the encounter between the Czech Republic and South Africa. She will be joined by her compatriots Brooke Mayo and Kathryn Nesbitt, making it a completely American officiating trio.

FIFA has unveiled the identity of the officiating team tasked with overseeing the match between the Czech Republic and South Africa, which counts for the second matchday of Group A in the 2026 World Cup. This meeting is already critical for both teams and is scheduled for this Thursday at Atlanta Stadium. For this fixture, the global governing body has chosen to trust Tori Penso. The American referee, regarded as one of the leading figures in international officiating, will be at the center of discussions for a match that could significantly influence the qualification race.

Known for her expertise in high-stakes matches, Penso continues her rise on the global stage. Her appointment reflects FIFA’s intention to rely on experienced officials for crucial matches in this group stage. The American official will not be alone; she will be supported by her compatriots Brooke Mayo and Kathryn Nesbitt, designated as assistant referees. Accustomed to working together in international competitions, the three referees will form a completely American officiating team on U.S. soil. After their opening defeat against Mexico, South Africa can scarcely afford any more mistakes. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic will also be looking to secure valuable points in a fiercely contested Group A.





