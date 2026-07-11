World Cup 2026: death of South African midfielder, Jayden Adams, at 25 years old.

The South African football community is struck by a tragedy. Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams has passed away at the age of 25, just weeks after participating in the 2026 World Cup. The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) has confirmed the player’s passing.

South African football is in mourning following the death of Jayden Adams. The Bafana Bafana midfielder has died at just 25 years old, a loss that has shaken the entire football community in the country. The sad news was officially announced by the South African Football Players Union (SAFPU), which stated it was “devastated by the untimely death” of the South African international.

Jayden Adams had participated in the 2026 World Cup, playing three matches in the colors of Bafana Bafana. Deeply affected by this loss, his mentor, Brendine Johnson, expressed that the family is experiencing immense shock and is still struggling to come to terms with this tragedy. He also called for respect for their privacy during this period of mourning.

“He was very optimistic about his return after the World Cup and the continuation of his career. He knew what awaited him and he was ready. He deeply loved spending time with his family,” Johnson stated. He added, “No one expected this. Right now, I don’t even have the words. We simply ask that the family’s privacy be respected.”