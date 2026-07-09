CDM 2026: “He’s not here by chance,” Didier Deschamps praises Morocco ahead of the quarter-final against France.

Just hours before the quarter-final of the 2026 World Cup between France and Morocco, Didier Deschamps was particularly complimentary about the Atlas Lions. The coach of the Blues believes their journey confirms their status among the best teams in the tournament.

Didier Deschamps does not underestimate Morocco. On the eve of the quarter-final of the 2026 World Cup between the Blues and the Atlas Lions, the French coach praised the quality of his future opponent, whom he considers one of the most performing teams in the competition.

Present at a press conference this Thursday, Deschamps emphasized that Morocco’s qualification for the quarter-finals comes as no surprise, given the convincing performances of the North Africans since the beginning of the tournament. “The higher we climb the mountain, the greater the challenge,” said the French coach. He added: “Morocco is not here by chance. They are one of the best teams in this World Cup.”

The coach of the Blues anticipates an open match between two ambitious teams, both inclined towards offensive play. “It will be a clash between two teams that want to have the ball, looking to attack and score goals,” he concluded. France and Morocco will meet this Friday, competing for a spot in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup.



