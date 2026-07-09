2026 World Cup: France line up in 4-2-3-1 around Mbappé against Hakimi’s Morocco

France and Morocco will meet in the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals with both teams set to use a 4-2-3-1 formation at Boston’s Gillette Stadium.

The 2026 World Cup quarter-final between France and Morocco will take place on July 9 at Gillette Stadium in Boston at 21:00 (GMT+1). This knockout clash pits two teams using 4-2-3-1 systems against each other, under the respective direction of Didier Deschamps and Mohamed Ouahbi.

France rely on a solid tactical setup with Mike Maignan in goal and a defensive line made up of Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba and Lucas Digne. In midfield, Manu Koné and Adrien Rabiot form a double pivot, while in attack, Kylian Mbappé leads the line, supported by Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Désiré Doué.

Morocco respond with a similar formation, with Yassine Bounou in goal. The defense relies on captain Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Noussair Mazraoui and Anass Salah-Eddine. The midfield is structured around Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui and Azzedine Ounahi. Brahim Díaz leads the attack, supported by Bilal El Khannouss and Chemsdine Talbi. Ismael Saibari also starts, despite a recent injury.

This encounter promises to be a strategic one, with both coaching staffs prioritizing a balance between defensive solidity and attacking creativity. The stakes are high, with victory opening the door to the World Cup semi-finals.

Analysis of France’s starting XI

Didier Deschamps fields a 4-2-3-1 team featuring key players with varied profiles. Mike Maignan provides security in goal, while the defense draws on the experience of Jules Koundé and Dayot Upamecano, with William Saliba and Lucas Digne on the flanks to combine defensive discipline with attacking support. In midfield, Manu Koné brings dynamism and ball-winning ability alongside Adrien Rabiot, who dictates play.

The attacking trio behind Mbappé consists of Ousmane Dembélé, whose speed and dribbling can unsettle opponents, Michael Olise, for his ability to create openings, and Désiré Doué, a selection that highlights the desire to bring freshness and audacity. Captain Kylian Mbappé remains the main attacking threat, capable of making the difference individually.

On the bench, Didier Deschamps can call on N’Golo Kanté and Aurélien Tchouaméni to strengthen the midfield, as well as Marcus Thuram and Bradley Barcola to inject energy into the attack if needed.

Analysis of Morocco’s starting XI

Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi is also opting for a 4-2-3-1, with Yassine Bounou in goal. Morocco’s defense is built around veteran captain Achraf Hakimi, who brings speed and technical quality, as well as Issa Diop and Noussair Mazraoui. Anass Salah-Eddine completes the defensive line, ensuring a balance between covering space and supporting the attack.

The midfield combines youth and experience, with Ayyoub Bouaddi and Neil El Aynaoui forming a solid double pivot. Azzedine Ounahi plays as a playmaker, supported by Bilal El Khannouss and Chemsdine Talbi on the wings, to supply Brahim Díaz, the lone advanced attacker.

Despite a recent spell on the sidelines, Ismael Saibari starts the match, a sign of the coaching staff’s complete confidence in him. On the bench, Morocco can call on players such as Sofyan Amrabat and Soufiane Rahimi to adjust the team’s profile depending on how the match unfolds.

Starting lineups

France Formation 4-2-3-1 Head coach Didier Deschamps Starters 11 16 Mike Maignan Goalkeeper 5 Jules Koundé Defender 4 Dayot Upamecano Defender 17 William Saliba Defender 3 Lucas Digne Defender 6 Manu Koné Midfielder 14 Adrien Rabiot Midfielder 7 Ousmane Dembélé Midfielder 11 Michael Olise Midfielder 20 Désiré Doué Midfielder 10 Kylian Mbappé Forward Substitutes 15 1 Brice Samba

23 Robin Risser

15 Ibrahima Konaté

21 Lucas Hernández

2 Malo Gusto

19 Theo Hernández

26 Maxence Lacroix

8 Aurélien Tchouaméni

18 Warren Zaïre-Emery

24 Rayan Cherki

13 N'Golo Kanté

25 Maghnes Akliouche

9 Marcus Thuram

22 Jean-Philippe Mateta

12 Bradley Barcola Morocco Formation 4-2-3-1 Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi Starters 11 1 Yassine Bounou Goalkeeper 2 Achraf Hakimi Defender 14 Issa Diop Defender 3 Noussair Mazraoui Defender 26 Anass Salah-Eddine Defender 6 Ayyoub Bouaddi Midfielder 24 Neil El Aynaoui Midfielder 7 Chemsdine Talbi Midfielder 8 Azzedine Ounahi Midfielder 23 Bilal El Khannouss Midfielder 10 Brahim Díaz Forward Substitutes 15 12 Munir El Kajoui

22 Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

5 Marwane Saadane

13 Zakaria El Ouahdi

18 Chadi Riad

25 Redouane Halhal

19 Youssef Belammari

17 Amine Sbai

16 Gessime Yassine

15 Samir El Mourabet

4 Sofyan Amrabat

11 Ismael Saibari

20 Ayoub El Kaabi

21 Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab

9 Soufiane Rahimi

France First half 1' 0-0 Gillette Stadium Morocco Morocco Fil du match 1' LIVE Match en cours, France 0-0 Maroc. Aucun evenement important n'est encore remonte par la source live. 0-0