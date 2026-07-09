2026 World Cup: France line up in 4-2-3-1 around Mbappé against Hakimi’s Morocco
France and Morocco will meet in the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals with both teams set to use a 4-2-3-1 formation at Boston’s Gillette Stadium.
SUMMARY
The 2026 World Cup quarter-final between France and Morocco will take place on July 9 at Gillette Stadium in Boston at 21:00 (GMT+1). This knockout clash pits two teams using 4-2-3-1 systems against each other, under the respective direction of Didier Deschamps and Mohamed Ouahbi.
France rely on a solid tactical setup with Mike Maignan in goal and a defensive line made up of Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba and Lucas Digne. In midfield, Manu Koné and Adrien Rabiot form a double pivot, while in attack, Kylian Mbappé leads the line, supported by Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Désiré Doué.
Morocco respond with a similar formation, with Yassine Bounou in goal. The defense relies on captain Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Noussair Mazraoui and Anass Salah-Eddine. The midfield is structured around Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui and Azzedine Ounahi. Brahim Díaz leads the attack, supported by Bilal El Khannouss and Chemsdine Talbi. Ismael Saibari also starts, despite a recent injury.
This encounter promises to be a strategic one, with both coaching staffs prioritizing a balance between defensive solidity and attacking creativity. The stakes are high, with victory opening the door to the World Cup semi-finals.
Analysis of France’s starting XI
Didier Deschamps fields a 4-2-3-1 team featuring key players with varied profiles. Mike Maignan provides security in goal, while the defense draws on the experience of Jules Koundé and Dayot Upamecano, with William Saliba and Lucas Digne on the flanks to combine defensive discipline with attacking support. In midfield, Manu Koné brings dynamism and ball-winning ability alongside Adrien Rabiot, who dictates play.
The attacking trio behind Mbappé consists of Ousmane Dembélé, whose speed and dribbling can unsettle opponents, Michael Olise, for his ability to create openings, and Désiré Doué, a selection that highlights the desire to bring freshness and audacity. Captain Kylian Mbappé remains the main attacking threat, capable of making the difference individually.
On the bench, Didier Deschamps can call on N’Golo Kanté and Aurélien Tchouaméni to strengthen the midfield, as well as Marcus Thuram and Bradley Barcola to inject energy into the attack if needed.
Analysis of Morocco’s starting XI
Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi is also opting for a 4-2-3-1, with Yassine Bounou in goal. Morocco’s defense is built around veteran captain Achraf Hakimi, who brings speed and technical quality, as well as Issa Diop and Noussair Mazraoui. Anass Salah-Eddine completes the defensive line, ensuring a balance between covering space and supporting the attack.
The midfield combines youth and experience, with Ayyoub Bouaddi and Neil El Aynaoui forming a solid double pivot. Azzedine Ounahi plays as a playmaker, supported by Bilal El Khannouss and Chemsdine Talbi on the wings, to supply Brahim Díaz, the lone advanced attacker.
Despite a recent spell on the sidelines, Ismael Saibari starts the match, a sign of the coaching staff’s complete confidence in him. On the bench, Morocco can call on players such as Sofyan Amrabat and Soufiane Rahimi to adjust the team’s profile depending on how the match unfolds.
Starting lineups
- 16 Mike Maignan Goalkeeper
- 5 Jules Koundé Defender
- 4 Dayot Upamecano Defender
- 17 William Saliba Defender
- 3 Lucas Digne Defender
- 6 Manu Koné Midfielder
- 14 Adrien Rabiot Midfielder
- 7 Ousmane Dembélé Midfielder
- 11 Michael Olise Midfielder
- 20 Désiré Doué Midfielder
- 10 Kylian Mbappé Forward
- 1Brice Samba
- 23Robin Risser
- 15Ibrahima Konaté
- 21Lucas Hernández
- 2Malo Gusto
- 19Theo Hernández
- 26Maxence Lacroix
- 8Aurélien Tchouaméni
- 18Warren Zaïre-Emery
- 24Rayan Cherki
- 13N'Golo Kanté
- 25Maghnes Akliouche
- 9Marcus Thuram
- 22Jean-Philippe Mateta
- 12Bradley Barcola
- 1Yassine BounouGoalkeeper
- 2Achraf HakimiDefender
- 14Issa DiopDefender
- 3Noussair MazraouiDefender
- 26Anass Salah-EddineDefender
- 6Ayyoub BouaddiMidfielder
- 24Neil El AynaouiMidfielder
- 7Chemsdine TalbiMidfielder
- 8Azzedine OunahiMidfielder
- 23Bilal El KhannoussMidfielder
- 10Brahim DíazForward
- 12Munir El Kajoui
- 22Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
- 5Marwane Saadane
- 13Zakaria El Ouahdi
- 18Chadi Riad
- 25Redouane Halhal
- 19Youssef Belammari
- 17Amine Sbai
- 16Gessime Yassine
- 15Samir El Mourabet
- 4Sofyan Amrabat
- 11Ismael Saibari
- 20Ayoub El Kaabi
- 21Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
- 9Soufiane Rahimi
- 1'Match en cours, France 0-0 Maroc. Aucun evenement important n'est encore remonte par la source live.0-0
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