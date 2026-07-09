2026 World Cup: France and Morocco level at half-time (0-0)

France – Morocco reached half-time at the 2026 World Cup with France and Morocco level at 0-0.
The statistics nevertheless paint a more nuanced picture of the first half. France had 49% possession and created more chances, with 10 shots to Morocco’s 0. In terms of shots on target, the ratio is 3 for France and 0 for Morocco. The xG figures remain close, with 1.79 for France and 0.00 for Morocco.
First-half highlights
38' The penalty aside, this game has kind of drifted by
36' Doue strips the snoozing Bouaddi of the ball, and races towards the Morocco box. He aims for the bottom left, and Bounou is forced to tip the forensic shot around the post. Olise sends the corner in, but Kounde’s header has no power. Bounou gathers
34' “The Spanish commentary team was suggesting that Mbappe was already falling over before the contact was made, hence the VAR check,” reports Casiano Martinez
32' The game restarts and Dembele tries a curler from the right. It’s wide, but not by a great distance. Had that been on target, Bounou wasn’t getting to it
31' That was an abysmal penalty by Mbappe. He gets sympathy for being kept waiting for a ludicrous amount of time … but none for the tippy-toes run-up. He looked unsure of himself, so why get clever? Ray Stewart has notes
28' Mbappe is kept waiting as the referee faffs over minutiae … then he’s told to re-spot the ball. Finally, three minutes and ten seconds after the penalty was awarded, Mbappe stutters his run and duffs a dismal effort towards the bottom right. Nowhere near th…
25' Doue snaffles possession, a heavy touch by Hakimi as Morocco probe the France box. Suddenly France are tearing away on the counter, Morocco having committed too many men forward. Mbappe is sent slaloming down the left. He enters the box and drops a shoulder…
23' Mbappe sprays a ball wide right for Dembele. Salah-Eddine should cut it out, but lets it roll under his foot. Dembele makes off down the flank, but Salah-Eddine does extremely well to recover his poise and steal the ball back. That was a necessary challenge…
21' … Rabiot heads lamely over the bar from eight yards. He should have done better
20' Olise slips Kounde into space down the right, and a corner is won. From which …
Balance still fragile
France and Morocco head into the break level, but the second half remains wide open. A change of pace, a defensive error or a set piece could quickly alter the course of the match.
France
Half-timeGillette Stadium
Morocco
09/07/2026 21:00·Quarterfinals
Fil du match
38'LIVE38' The penalty aside, this game has kind of drifted by
36'⚽36' Doue strips the snoozing Bouaddi of the ball, and races towards the Maroc box. He aims for the bottom left, and Bounou is forced to tip the forensic shot around the post. Olise sends the corner in, but Kounde’s header has no power. Bounou gathers
34'VAR34' “The Spanish commentary team was suggesting that Mbappe was already falling over before the contact was made, hence the VAR check,” reports Casiano Martinez
32'⚽32' The game restarts and Dembele tries a curler from the right. It’s wide, but not by a great distance. Had that been on target, Bounou wasn’t getting to it
31'⚽31' That was an abysmal penalty by Mbappe. He gets sympathy for being kept waiting for a ludicrous amount of time … but none for the tippy-toes run-up. He looked unsure of himself, so why get clever? Ray Stewart has notes
28'LIVE28' Mbappe is kept waiting as the referee faffs over minutiae … then he’s told to re-spot the ball. Finally, three minutes and ten seconds after the penalty was awarded, Mbappe stutters his run and duffs a dismal effort towards the bottom right. Nowhere near th...
23'⚽23' Mbappe sprays a ball wide right for Dembele. Salah-Eddine should cut it out, but lets it roll under his foot. Dembele makes off down the flank, but Salah-Eddine does extremely well to recover his poise and steal the ball back. That was a necessary challenge...
38'LIVE38' The penalty aside, this game has kind of drifted by
36'⚽36' Doue strips the snoozing Bouaddi of the ball, and races towards the Maroc box. He aims for the bottom left, and Bounou is forced to tip the forensic shot around the post. Olise sends the corner in, but Kounde’s header has no power. Bounou gathers
34'VAR34' “The Spanish commentary team was suggesting that Mbappe was already falling over before the contact was made, hence the VAR check,” reports Casiano Martinez
32'⚽32' The game restarts and Dembele tries a curler from the right. It’s wide, but not by a great distance. Had that been on target, Bounou wasn’t getting to it
31'⚽31' That was an abysmal penalty by Mbappe. He gets sympathy for being kept waiting for a ludicrous amount of time … but none for the tippy-toes run-up. He looked unsure of himself, so why get clever? Ray Stewart has notes
28'LIVE28' Mbappe is kept waiting as the referee faffs over minutiae … then he’s told to re-spot the ball. Finally, three minutes and ten seconds after the penalty was awarded, Mbappe stutters his run and duffs a dismal effort towards the bottom right. Nowhere near th...
23'⚽23' Mbappe sprays a ball wide right for Dembele. Salah-Eddine should cut it out, but lets it roll under his foot. Dembele makes off down the flank, but Salah-Eddine does extremely well to recover his poise and steal the ball back. That was a necessary challenge...
Line-ups
France
System4-2-3-1CoachDidier Deschamps
Starters11
16Mike MaignanGoalkeeper
5Jules KoundéDefender
4Dayot UpamecanoDefender
17William SalibaDefender
3Lucas DigneDefender
6Manu KonéMidfielder
14Adrien RabiotMidfielder
7Ousmane DembéléMidfielder
11Michael OliseMidfielder
20Désiré DouéMidfielder
10Kylian MbappéForward
Substitutes15
1Brice Samba
23Robin Risser
15Ibrahima Konaté
21Lucas Hernández
2Malo Gusto
19Theo Hernández
26Maxence Lacroix
8Aurélien Tchouaméni
18Warren Zaïre-Emery
24Rayan Cherki
13N'Golo Kanté
25Maghnes Akliouche
9Marcus Thuram
22Jean-Philippe Mateta
12Bradley Barcola
Morocco
System4-2-3-1CoachMohamed Ouahbi
Starters11
1Yassine BounouGoalkeeper
2Achraf HakimiDefender
14Issa DiopDefender
3Noussair MazraouiDefender
26Anass Salah-EddineDefender
6Ayyoub BouaddiMidfielder
24Neil El AynaouiMidfielder
10Brahim DíazMidfielder
8Azzedine OunahiMidfielder
7Chemsdine TalbiMidfielder
23Bilal El KhannoussForward
Substitutes15
12Munir El Kajoui
22Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
5Marwane Saadane
13Zakaria El Ouahdi
18Chadi Riad
25Redouane Halhal
19Youssef Belammari
17Amine Sbai
16Gessime Yassine
15Samir El Mourabet
4Sofyan Amrabat
11Ismael Saibari
20Ayoub El Kaabi
21Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
9Soufiane Rahimi
Match stats
Tirs cadres : France 3 / Morocco 0
Tirs : France 10 / Morocco 0
Possession : France 49% / Morocco 51%
Corners : France 3 / Morocco 1
Fautes : France 3 / Morocco 5
Passes : France 201 / Morocco 210
Precision des passes : France 90% / Morocco 86%
xG : France 1.79 / Morocco 0.00
Key players
Yassine Bounou (Morocco) : note 8.5, 3 arret(s)
Désiré Doué (France) : note 7.3
Ousmane Dembélé (France) : note 7.2
Manu Koné (France) : note 6.9
Issa Diop (Morocco) : note 6.9
Brahim Díaz (Morocco) : note 6.9
William Saliba (France) : note 6.7
Adrien Rabiot (France) : note 6.7
Absences & injuries
I. Saibari : Morocco · Missing Fixture · Hamstring Injury
Head-to-head
14/12/2022 France 2-0 Morocco (World Cup)
Quarterfinals
France
Half-timeGillette Stadium
Morocco
Match center
Spain - Belgium
Spain
20:00Upcoming
Belgium
Quarterfinals10/07/2026 20:00SoFi Stadium
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
Quarterfinals
Spain
UpcomingSoFi Stadium
Belgium
Match center
Norway - England
Norway
22:00Upcoming
England
Quarterfinals11/07/2026 22:00Hard Rock Stadium
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
Quarterfinals
Norway
UpcomingHard Rock Stadium
England
Match center
Argentina - Switzerland
Argentina
02:00Upcoming
Switzerland
Quarterfinals12/07/2026 02:00Arrowhead Stadium
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
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