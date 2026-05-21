Akon pays tribute to Michael Jackson

Akon reflected on his artistic and personal relationship with pop legend Michael Jackson, whom he considers one of the greatest moments of his career. As a guest on a podcast, the Senegalese-American singer also talked about his long-standing admiration for the American artist, as well as his commitment to the rise of Afrobeats and African music.

The Senegalese-American singer Akon expressed his admiration for pop legend Michael Jackson, with whom he says he experienced one of the most remarkable moments of his career. As a guest on the We Need To Talk podcast, the performer of Oh Africa reflected on this collaboration, which he considers a memory “he is proudest of.” For him, posing alongside Michael Jackson remains a unique achievement, even at the height of his own career.

Akon also emphasized the gap he felt between himself and the “king of pop,” even going so far as to describe himself as a “child” next to his idol. This was a way to express the immense respect he has for someone who has profoundly influenced his artistic journey. “My photo with Michael Jackson is the one I am proudest of. I was already a celebrity at that time, but I felt like a child next to him,” he shared. “I grew up admiring him. He is an idol for everyone.“

Additionally, the 53-year-old artist discussed his commitment to African music, recalling his early support for the Nigerian scene and the rise of Afrobeats. He notably mentioned artists like P-Square and Wizkid, while specifying that his involvement in developing certain talents was done through intermediary structures. Finally, Akon praised the dynamism of the Nigerian music scene, believing that the country is among the most influential on the continent in the emergence of Afrobeats.