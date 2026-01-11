Benin: The Public Treasury raises 60 billion CFA francs on the WAEMU financial market.

Benin is actively pursuing its strategy to mobilize internal resources. The Beninese Public Treasury successfully raised 60 billion FCFA on the WAEMU regional financial market, following a public debt issuance operation carried out at the beginning of January 2026.

This fundraising was carried out through a simultaneous issue of Treasury Bills (BAT) and Treasury Bonds (OAT), covering several maturities. The Treasury Bills, intended for short-term financing, were complemented by Treasury Bonds with medium- and long-term maturities, allowing the Beninese state to lengthen the average maturity of its debt.

The proposed bonds offered interest rates ranging from about 5.7% to 6%, conditions deemed attractive given the regional context. This structuring fostered strong participation by institutional investors in the WAEMU region.

Benin consolidates its position on the WAEMU market

The operation generated strong investor interest, notably from those based in Benin, but also in Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal and other WAEMU member countries. This geographic diversification of subscribers reflects Benin’s financial credibility and the confidence placed in the country’s sovereign standing on the regional market.

The resources mobilized are mainly aimed at covering the financing needs of the State budget for fiscal year 2026, while optimizing public debt management. This operation is part of the continuity of reforms undertaken in recent years to strengthen budget transparency and the sustainability of public finances.

With this 60 billion FCFA raise, Benin confirms its ability to regularly access the WAEMU financial market on competitive terms. It also reinforces the role of the regional market as an essential financing lever for West African economies, in a context of rationalization of external borrowing.