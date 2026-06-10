Benin: the FCBE reacts to Romuald Wadagni’s initial decisions

In a statement released this Wednesday, June 10, 2026, the Force Cauris for an Emerging Benin (FCBE) party expressed its satisfaction with the first decisions of President Romuald Wadagni. The political formation particularly praised his diplomatic offensive in the sub-region and the initial social measures initiated by his government.

The Force Cauris for an Emerging Benin (FCBE) party officially reacted to the first actions of the President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, a few weeks after his inauguration. In a statement made public this Wednesday, the political formation noted “with satisfaction the first decisions of President Romuald Wadagni since taking office.”

The FCBE particularly commended the diplomatic dynamics initiated by the head of state through several visits to countries in the sub-region. According to the party, this approach reflects a desire to strengthen the historical ties between West African peoples. “The FCBE party praises the diplomatic offensive of the President of the Republic towards neighboring countries,” the statement reads.

Since taking office, Romuald Wadagni has increased his trips abroad. After an initial official visit to Nigeria on June 1, he subsequently traveled to Niger and Burkina Faso as part of his neighborhood diplomacy. The head of state then continued his regional tour with visits to several member countries of UEMOA, including Senegal, Mali, and Guinea-Bissau. These meetings mainly focus on strengthening economic cooperation, regional security, and sub-regional integration.

The FCBE believes that this diplomatic dynamic should continue to promote the complete normalization of relations between Benin and Niger. The party encourages the president to work towards “the reopening of closed borders between Benin and Niger to revive trade exchanges” and to enhance cooperation in the face of the terrorist threat in the sub-region.

Besides diplomacy, the party also applauded the initial social measures taken by the government in the areas of agriculture, health, and education. It urges the executive to continue its efforts to extend these actions to other sectors deemed strategic for the economic and social development of the country.

Finally, the FCBE reaffirmed its political positioning by declaring its “affiliation with the presidential movement formed around President Wadagni” as well as its support for the government’s actions.