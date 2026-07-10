Benin: François Silibi enters parliament replacing Louis Vlavonou.

François Silibi officially joined the National Assembly on Friday, July 10, 2026. He succeeds Louis Vlavonou, who left his seat as a deputy after entering the Senate as a member by right, due to his previous role as President of the National Assembly.

The installation ceremony for the new deputy took place following the plenary session held at the Palace of Governors in Porto-Novo today.

Born in 1982, François Silibi is an English teacher. Originally from Ifangni, like Louis Vlavonou, he will now represent this constituency in the 10th legislature.

With this installation, François Silibi officially becomes a deputy in the National Assembly and will continue the term left vacant by Louis Vlavonou until the end of the legislature, scheduled for February 2033.

Substitute for the former President of the National Assembly, François Silibi is making his debut as a parliamentarian. He thus benefits from the resignation of the retired customs officer who will take his seat starting July 30 in the upper chamber as a member by right.