Benin: the CSTB calls on Romuald Wadagni regarding the absence of workers in the Economic and Social Council

The Benin Trade Union Confederation (CSTB) is calling on the President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, to review the composition of the new Economic and Social Council (CES).

In an open letter dated July 8, 2026, the trade union organization denounces the absence of representatives for salaried workers within this consultative institution.

According to the CSTB, the appointments announced in the Council of Ministers on July 1 primarily involve the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Benin, the National Chamber of Agriculture, the Chamber of Trades, the arts and culture sector, as well as employers. However, no trade union representing salaried workers was included.

For the confederation led by Nagnini Kassa Mampo, this situation undermines social dialogue. It believes that this exclusion violates the principle of tripartism recognized by the International Labour Organization (ILO), weakens social dialogue, and deprives the CES of the voice of a major segment of the active population.

The CSTB reminds that the previous formula of the Economic and Social Council had 30 members, including four representatives from trade union organizations. It finds it incomprehensible that the new CES, now consisting of 117 members, has not reserved any seats for salaried workers.

Beyond the CES, the confederation sees this decision as a further sign of the regression given to social issues. It specifically mentions the disappearance of the Ministry of Labour, which has now merged with the Ministry of Finance, viewing this as a signal of “contempt” towards workers.

In light of this situation, the CSTB calls on the head of state to suspend the ongoing appointment process, to open discussions with representative trade unions, and to ensure the presence of worker representatives within the CES as well as in the Beninese Commission on Human Rights (CBDH).

The letter has also been forwarded to the International Labour Organization (ILO), the European Union, and the Constitutional Court of Benin.