2026 World Cup: Spain and Belgium meet again in the quarter-finals at SoFi Stadium

Spain and Belgium meet at SoFi Stadium on July 10, 2026, for a FIFA World Cup quarter-final with a semi-final place at stake.

On July 10, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. GMT+1, Spain will face Belgium at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals. The matchup pits two major European nations against each other, with a place in the semi-finals—and a step closer to the world title—the objective for both sides.

Spain, led by manager Luis de la Fuente, finished top of Group H after major victories before eliminating Austria (3-0) and Portugal (1-0) in the knockout stage. Belgium, managed by Rudi Garcia, topped Group G before overcoming Senegal on penalties and defeating the United States (4-1).

The match at SoFi Stadium will showcase the two teams’ contrasting styles. Spain relies on possession-based football and a high press, while Belgium favors a strategy built around quick transitions and a strong attacking threat.

The encounter represents a decisive turning point, with the winners facing Norway or England in the semi-finals—teams also well placed to aim high in this competition. Pressure will be intense for both sides, which can rely on several key players.

The notable absences are Yeremy Pino for Spain and Amadou Onana for Belgium, but both national teams will field strong and well-balanced lineups.

Focus on Spain

Spain will line up in a classic 4-2-3-1 under Luis de la Fuente, prioritizing a balance between defensive solidity and attacking invention. Unai Simón will start in goal behind a defensive line consisting of Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella.

The midfield double pivot of Rodri and Fabián Ruiz provides the essential balance between controlling the game and defensive cover. Further forward, creativity will come from Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Alex Baena, who can inject dynamism into the build-up and supply the attack.

Up front, winger Mikel Oyarzabal will play an important supporting role, relying on his ability to beat defenders and finish chances. This team values possession and a high press to suffocate its opponents, drawing on the technical quality and cohesion of its midfield.

Focus on Belgium

Rudi Garcia’s Belgium will also line up in a 4-2-3-1, with Thibaut Courtois in goal providing stability. In defense, Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele and Maxim De Cuyper will be tasked with containing Spain’s attacks.

The midfield pairing of Youri Tielemans and Nicolas Raskin will be responsible for distribution and defensive cover. Ahead of them, Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne and Jérémy Doku will spearhead the team’s creativity and quick transitions.

In attack, Charles De Ketelaere will carry the goalscoring responsibility. Belgium relies on its ability to alternate between structured build-up play and quick counterattacks to catch its opponent off guard.

Spain Upcoming 20:00 SoFi Stadium Belgium Belgium

Chargement du pronostic