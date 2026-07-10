2026 World Cup: Spain and Belgium line up in 4-2-3-1 at SoFi Stadium

Spain and Belgium will meet in the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals at SoFi Stadium, with both teams lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Espagne VS Belgique, le 10/07/2026 20:00, stade SoFi Stadium
Illustration du match Espagne VS Belgique, le 10/07/2026 20:00, stade SoFi Stadium
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SUMMARY

On Friday, July 10, 2026 at 20:00 GMT+1 at SoFi Stadium, the 2026 World Cup quarter-final will pit Spain against Belgium. Both teams have announced their lineups for this high-stakes match. The sides are opting for the same 4-2-3-1 tactical system, promising a battle of balance and creativity in midfield.

Spain, coached by Luis de la Fuente, are looking to consolidate their progress in the tournament by relying on a young and dynamic team. Belgium, under the direction of Rudi Garcia, hope to reverse the trend and capitalize on their experienced individuals to reach the semi-finals.

The major decisions made by both coaching staffs are visible in the starting elevens, notably with key players taking their places at kick-off who could influence the course of the match. Tactical management will be all the more important given that both teams have a similar structure, encouraging intensity and control in midfield.

The substitutes and some notable absences complete these selections, but the starting elevens, all taken from official data, promise a balanced and technical contest.

Analysis of Spain’s starting eleven

Spain have opted for a 4-2-3-1 built around a back four, with Unai Simón in goal. The defensive line includes Pedro Porro and Marc Cucurella on the flanks, alongside Pau Cubarsí and Aymeric Laporte in central defense. In midfield, Rodri and Fabián Ruiz occupy the double pivot, providing ball recovery and build-up play.

The attacking trio behind lone striker Mikel Oyarzabal consists of Lamine Yamal on the left, Dani Olmo as the attacking playmaker and Alex Baena on the right. This setup allows Spain to combine creativity with defensive discipline, with players capable of operating at high intensity on the wings and in midfield.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente is relying on youth and technical ability, with versatile profiles such as Baena and Yamal able to provide dynamism as well as options for maintaining possession.

Analysis of Belgium’s starting eleven

Belgium are also lining up in a 4-2-3-1, with Thibaut Courtois in goal. The defense features Timothy Castagne and Maxim De Cuyper as full-backs, supporting Brandon Mechele and Nathan Ngoy in central defense. In midfield, the double pivot is occupied by Youri Tielemans and Nicolas Raskin, combining experience and energy.

The attacking trio consists of Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne and Jérémy Doku, offering creativity and attacking drive. Charles De Ketelaere is positioned as the central striker. This system allows Belgium to rely on the technical quality and vision of their midfielders to develop their attacks.

Head coach Rudi Garcia is trusting a relatively balanced group, with some absences including André Onana, who suffered a torn cruciate ligament. This does not directly affect the starting lineup but changes the options in goal.

Starting elevens

Spain
Formation4-2-3-1Head coachLuis de la Fuente
Starters11
  1. 23 Unai Simón Goalkeeper
  2. 12 Pedro Porro Defender
  3. 22 Pau Cubarsí Defender
  4. 14 Aymeric Laporte Defender
  5. 24 Marc Cucurella Defender
  6. 16 Rodri Midfielder
  7. 8 Fabián Ruiz Midfielder
  8. 19 Lamine Yamal Midfielder
  9. 10 Dani Olmo Midfielder
  10. 15 Alex Baena Midfielder
  11. 21 Mikel Oyarzabal Forward
Substitutes15
  • 1David Raya
  • 13Joan García
  • 2Marc Pubill
  • 4Eric García
  • 5Marcos Llorente
  • 3Alejandro Grimaldo
  • 6Mikel Merino
  • 9Pablo Gavi
  • 18Martín Zubimendi
  • 20Pedri
  • 17Nico Williams
  • 7Ferran Torres
  • 11Yéremy Pino
  • 25Víctor Muñoz
  • 26Borja Iglesias
Belgium
Formation4-2-3-1Head coachRudi Garcia
Starters11
  1. 1Thibaut CourtoisGoalkeeper
  2. 21Timothy CastagneDefender
  3. 25Nathan NgoyDefender
  4. 4Brandon MecheleDefender
  5. 5Maxim De CuyperDefender
  6. 8Youri TielemansMidfielder
  7. 23Nicolas RaskinMidfielder
  8. 10Leandro TrossardMidfielder
  9. 7Kevin De BruyneMidfielder
  10. 11Jérémy DokuMidfielder
  11. 17Charles De KetelaereForward
Substitutes13
  • 12Senne Lammens
  • 13Mike Penders
  • 3Arthur Theate
  • 15Thomas Meunier
  • 16Koni De Winter
  • 18Joaquin Seys
  • 19Diego Moreira
  • 20Hans Vanaken
  • 22Alexis Saelemaekers
  • 14Dodi Lukebakio
  • 6Axel Witsel
  • 9Romelu Lukaku
  • 26Matías Fernández-Pardo
Spain
Upcoming SoFi Stadium
Belgium
10/07/2026 20:00 Quarterfinals
Fil du match

Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.

Quarter-finals schedule
View full schedule
Quarterfinals
France
Finished Gillette Stadium
Morocco
Quarterfinals
Spain
Upcoming SoFi Stadium
Belgium
Quarterfinals
Norway
Upcoming Hard Rock Stadium
England
Quarterfinals
Argentina
Upcoming Arrowhead Stadium
Switzerland
DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
19:32 Football : 2026 World Cup: Spain and Belgium line up in 4-2-3-1 at SoFi Stadium
19:01 Football : 2026 World Cup: Spain and Belgium meet again in the quarter-finals at SoFi Stadium
19:32 2026 World Cup: Spain and Belgium line up in 4-2-3-1 at SoFi Stadium