2026 World Cup: Spain and Belgium line up in 4-2-3-1 at SoFi Stadium

Spain and Belgium will meet in the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals at SoFi Stadium, with both teams lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

On Friday, July 10, 2026 at 20:00 GMT+1 at SoFi Stadium, the 2026 World Cup quarter-final will pit Spain against Belgium. Both teams have announced their lineups for this high-stakes match. The sides are opting for the same 4-2-3-1 tactical system, promising a battle of balance and creativity in midfield.

Spain, coached by Luis de la Fuente, are looking to consolidate their progress in the tournament by relying on a young and dynamic team. Belgium, under the direction of Rudi Garcia, hope to reverse the trend and capitalize on their experienced individuals to reach the semi-finals.

The major decisions made by both coaching staffs are visible in the starting elevens, notably with key players taking their places at kick-off who could influence the course of the match. Tactical management will be all the more important given that both teams have a similar structure, encouraging intensity and control in midfield.

The substitutes and some notable absences complete these selections, but the starting elevens, all taken from official data, promise a balanced and technical contest.

Analysis of Spain’s starting eleven

Spain have opted for a 4-2-3-1 built around a back four, with Unai Simón in goal. The defensive line includes Pedro Porro and Marc Cucurella on the flanks, alongside Pau Cubarsí and Aymeric Laporte in central defense. In midfield, Rodri and Fabián Ruiz occupy the double pivot, providing ball recovery and build-up play.

The attacking trio behind lone striker Mikel Oyarzabal consists of Lamine Yamal on the left, Dani Olmo as the attacking playmaker and Alex Baena on the right. This setup allows Spain to combine creativity with defensive discipline, with players capable of operating at high intensity on the wings and in midfield.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente is relying on youth and technical ability, with versatile profiles such as Baena and Yamal able to provide dynamism as well as options for maintaining possession.

Analysis of Belgium’s starting eleven

Belgium are also lining up in a 4-2-3-1, with Thibaut Courtois in goal. The defense features Timothy Castagne and Maxim De Cuyper as full-backs, supporting Brandon Mechele and Nathan Ngoy in central defense. In midfield, the double pivot is occupied by Youri Tielemans and Nicolas Raskin, combining experience and energy.

The attacking trio consists of Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne and Jérémy Doku, offering creativity and attacking drive. Charles De Ketelaere is positioned as the central striker. This system allows Belgium to rely on the technical quality and vision of their midfielders to develop their attacks.

Head coach Rudi Garcia is trusting a relatively balanced group, with some absences including André Onana, who suffered a torn cruciate ligament. This does not directly affect the starting lineup but changes the options in goal.

Starting elevens

Spain Formation 4-2-3-1 Head coach Luis de la Fuente Starters 11 23 Unai Simón Goalkeeper 12 Pedro Porro Defender 22 Pau Cubarsí Defender 14 Aymeric Laporte Defender 24 Marc Cucurella Defender 16 Rodri Midfielder 8 Fabián Ruiz Midfielder 19 Lamine Yamal Midfielder 10 Dani Olmo Midfielder 15 Alex Baena Midfielder 21 Mikel Oyarzabal Forward Substitutes 15 1 David Raya

13 Joan García

2 Marc Pubill

4 Eric García

5 Marcos Llorente

3 Alejandro Grimaldo

6 Mikel Merino

9 Pablo Gavi

18 Martín Zubimendi

20 Pedri

17 Nico Williams

7 Ferran Torres

11 Yéremy Pino

25 Víctor Muñoz

26 Borja Iglesias Belgium Formation 4-2-3-1 Head coach Rudi Garcia Starters 11 1 Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper 21 Timothy Castagne Defender 25 Nathan Ngoy Defender 4 Brandon Mechele Defender 5 Maxim De Cuyper Defender 8 Youri Tielemans Midfielder 23 Nicolas Raskin Midfielder 10 Leandro Trossard Midfielder 7 Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder 11 Jérémy Doku Midfielder 17 Charles De Ketelaere Forward Substitutes 13 12 Senne Lammens

13 Mike Penders

3 Arthur Theate

15 Thomas Meunier

16 Koni De Winter

18 Joaquin Seys

19 Diego Moreira

20 Hans Vanaken

22 Alexis Saelemaekers

14 Dodi Lukebakio

6 Axel Witsel

9 Romelu Lukaku

26 Matías Fernández-Pardo

Spain Upcoming 20:00 SoFi Stadium Belgium Belgium Fil du match Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.