Benin: the appointments from the Council of Ministers on June 3, 2026
The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, made a series of appointments on Wednesday in the Council of Ministers for several institutions and public administrations. The Presidency of the Republic, the Supreme Council of the Judiciary, as well as the ministries of Agriculture, Decentralization, Finance, and Budget are particularly involved in these new designations.
The following appointments have been announced :
■ At the Presidency of the Republic
Director General of the National Agency for the Fight against Malaria and Mosquitoes
Ms. Evelyne ALYKO
■ At the Supreme Council of the Judiciary
Outside members
– Members
Ms. Tido Catherine N’DA
Mr. Rigobert AZON
Mr. T. Félix HESSOU
Mr. Orou Gabé OROU SEGO
– Alternates
Mr. Jonathan TAWEMA
Mr. Jocelyn DEGBEY
Ms. Francine BIO BAGOU
Mr. Bastien SALAMI
■ At the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries
Director General of the Agency for the Development of Ruminant Livestock
Mr. Sènan Aziz AGOSSOU
■ At the Ministry of Decentralization and Local Governance
Prefects of the departments as follows :
– Alibori
Mr. Ahmed Bello KY-SAMAH
– Atacora
Mr. Jacques Rolland AMADOU
– Atlantique
Mr. Raphaël AKOTEGNON
– Borgou
Mr. Abdoul-Chakour ASSOUMA
– Collines
Mr. Saliou ODOUBOU
– Couffo
Mr. Ruffino d’ALMEIDA
– Donga
Ms. Déré Lydie M. CHABI NAH
– Littoral
Mr. Gilbert DEOU
– Mono
Mr. Dêdêgnon Bienvenu MILOHIN
– Ouémé
Ms. Marie AKPOTROSSOU
– Plateau
Mr. Délonix KOGBLEVI
– Zou
Mr. Laurent ZOMAÏ
Financial Agencies :
Mr. Raouf MALEHOSSOU ABOUDOU is appointed Director General of Customs.
Mr. Erick Maxime Mensah AKAKPO-DJIHOUNTRY takes the lead of the General Directorate of Taxes.
Mr. Albert MONTCHO becomes Director General of the Budget.
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