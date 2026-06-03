Benin: the appointments from the Council of Ministers on June 3, 2026

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, made a series of appointments on Wednesday in the Council of Ministers for several institutions and public administrations. The Presidency of the Republic, the Supreme Council of the Judiciary, as well as the ministries of Agriculture, Decentralization, Finance, and Budget are particularly involved in these new designations.

The following appointments have been announced :

■ At the Presidency of the Republic

Director General of the National Agency for the Fight against Malaria and Mosquitoes

Ms. Evelyne ALYKO

■ At the Supreme Council of the Judiciary

Outside members

– Members

Ms. Tido Catherine N’DA

Mr. Rigobert AZON

Mr. T. Félix HESSOU

Mr. Orou Gabé OROU SEGO

– Alternates

Mr. Jonathan TAWEMA

Mr. Jocelyn DEGBEY

Ms. Francine BIO BAGOU

Mr. Bastien SALAMI

■ At the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries

Director General of the Agency for the Development of Ruminant Livestock

Mr. Sènan Aziz AGOSSOU

■ At the Ministry of Decentralization and Local Governance

Prefects of the departments as follows :

– Alibori

Mr. Ahmed Bello KY-SAMAH

– Atacora

Mr. Jacques Rolland AMADOU

– Atlantique

Mr. Raphaël AKOTEGNON

– Borgou

Mr. Abdoul-Chakour ASSOUMA

– Collines

Mr. Saliou ODOUBOU

– Couffo

Mr. Ruffino d’ALMEIDA

– Donga

Ms. Déré Lydie M. CHABI NAH

– Littoral

Mr. Gilbert DEOU

– Mono

Mr. Dêdêgnon Bienvenu MILOHIN

– Ouémé

Ms. Marie AKPOTROSSOU

– Plateau

Mr. Délonix KOGBLEVI

– Zou

Mr. Laurent ZOMAÏ



Financial Agencies :

Mr. Raouf MALEHOSSOU ABOUDOU is appointed Director General of Customs.

Mr. Erick Maxime Mensah AKAKPO-DJIHOUNTRY takes the lead of the General Directorate of Taxes.

Mr. Albert MONTCHO becomes Director General of the Budget.