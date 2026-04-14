Benin: Romuald Wadagni’s first words after the Cena results

On the day after the proclamation of the major trends of the presidential election of April 12, 2026 by the National Autonomous Electoral Commission (CENA), Romuald Wadagni publicly spoke to hail what he presents as a victory from the polls. In a statement addressed to the nation, the designated successor of Patrice Talon emphasized the need to preserve national unity and to continue the reforms undertaken in recent years.

Looking back at the conduct of the vote, Romuald Wadagni praised the work of the bodies in charge of organizing the electoral process, stating that they had allowed citizens to exercise their right to vote under conditions he regards as satisfactory. He spoke of participation marked by “fervor, conviviality, and discipline,” while congratulating the actors involved in the process.

According to the trends published by the CENA, the candidate of the presidential majority leads the vote. He also says he has received congratulations from his main opponent, Paul Hounkpè, praising “his republican spirit.”

In his remarks, Romuald Wadagni said he welcomed these results with humility, presenting them as the product of a national mobilization including voters, political parties, trade union organizations and members of the diaspora. He stressed that these trends, in his view, reflect “a need for national unity” in an international context he describes as unstable.

The victorious candidate also interpreted these results as the expression of a “national consensus,” affirming his intention to take it into account in the exercise of the responsibilities that should fall to him in the coming weeks.

Continuing the line of the outgoing administration, Romuald Wadagni reaffirmed his willingness to continue the actions undertaken under the presidency of Patrice Talon. He indicated he wants to rely on the “solid foundations” already laid in order to accelerate the transformation of the country, with the aim of building a modern Benin, focused on the well-being of its people.

Full Declaration by Romuald Wadagni

Dear compatriots,

On April 12 last, across the national territory and in some of our diplomatic representations, we were called to the polls to elect a new President of the Republic.

The bodies responsible for organizing the election, through their professionalism, enabled us to fulfill our civic duty in fervor, conviviality and discipline. I would like to congratulate them.

Last night, the National Autonomous Electoral Commission proclaimed the major trends of the election that gave me victory. Earlier in the day, I had already received congratulations from my challenger, Mr. Paul HOUNKPE, whom I salute for his republican spirit.

As for me, I welcome this result with humility, the fruit of the involvement of Beninese people from all our regions, including the diaspora, the fruit of the investment by political parties and support movements, but also of various political or civilian personalities, not to mention the trade union centers and confederations.

I had said, when entering the electoral competition, that our greatest strength, in a world that is currently unstable, lies in our national unity.

The trends announced by the CENA, in that they reflect a broad victory, seem to me to reflect the need for national unity in the face of the challenges that are ours.

These trends, I also see as evidence of a national consensus that I pledge to take into account in the duties that will be mine in the coming weeks.

I want to reiterate my conviction that it is together, following the solid foundations laid by the action of President Patrice TALON, that we will go even further in building Benin, our nation, to make it a modern country that guarantees the well-being of its children, whatever their conditions and wherever they live.

Thank you