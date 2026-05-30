World Cup 2026: Roberto Martinez praises Ronaldo, still at the heart of the Portuguese project.

With the 2026 World Cup approaching, Portugal’s coach, Roberto Martinez, reaffirmed the importance of Cristiano Ronaldo within the Seleção. In pursuit of a historic sixth World Cup, the Portuguese captain remains one of his team’s main assets.

Just days before the kick-off of the 2026 World Cup, Portugal is moving forward with ambition and the hope of playing a leading role on North American pitches. Placed in Group K with Colombia, Uzbekistan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Portuguese team can count on the experience of its iconic captain, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Present at the press conference, coach Roberto Martinez emphasized the importance of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in the Portuguese locker room. For the Spanish coach, the striker continues to embody much more than just a sports leader. After a successful season with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo approaches the tournament with the ambition to further etch his name in history. Participation in the World Cup would allow him to reach the exceptional milestone of six World Cups played, a record he would share with Lionel Messi.

But beyond the statistics, Martinez insists on the exemplary nature of his captain. According to him, the longevity of the 41-year-old player rests on impeccable discipline, meticulous preparation, and unwavering motivation despite the years. The Portuguese coach sees Ronaldo as a reference for the new generations, praising his daily demands and his ability to constantly question himself. As Portugal dreams of a historic journey, the former Real Madrid star remains more than ever one of the faces of this ambitious team.





