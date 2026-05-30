Pobè: a fire ravages a home and stocks of red oil in the Ayétèdjou neighborhood.

A serious fire broke out on the night of Friday, May 29, 2026, in the Ayétèdjou neighborhood, located in the municipality of Pobè.

The disaster completely destroyed a property as well as significant stocks of palm oil cans (red oil) that were stored on the premises. The presence of this flammable product intensified the blaze.

According to initial information shared by the daily newspaper Le Matinal, the fire started right in front of the old La Paix clinic.

As soon as the alarm was raised, firefighters quickly mobilized to contain the fire and control the flames, preventing a more serious disaster in the neighborhood.

At the moment, the exact causes and circumstances of this disaster remain to be clarified. No official information has reported any loss of life, and the overall material damage is still being assessed.