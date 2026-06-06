Benin: Romuald Wadagni appoints 2 assistant secretaries general to strengthen the presidency’s secretariat

By decree No. 2026-338 of June 1, 2026, the President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, has appointed two Deputy Secretaries General of the Government.

Two Beninese officials have been appointed to the position of Deputy Secretary General of the Government. They are Alban Bienvenu Bessan and Ben Hugues Pierre Johnson, called to strengthen the team of the Government’s General Secretariat.

Their mission will notably consist of supporting the Secretary General of the Government in coordinating government action, monitoring strategic administrative files, and improving the efficiency of the Executive’s operations.

These appointments are part of the ongoing structuring of the presidential administration within the framework of the new presidential term. They reflect the authorities’ desire to consolidate the mechanisms for steering public action and to ensure better coherence in the implementation of government decisions.

With this decision, the Executive aims to rely on a strengthened administrative team to support the ongoing reforms and ensure a smoother and more rigorous conduct of state affairs.