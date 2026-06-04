Benin: Raphaël Akotègnon, from minister to prefect?

Appointed prefect of the Atlantic in the Council of Ministers on June 3, 2026, Raphaël Akotègnon makes a notable return to territorial administration after serving as Minister of Decentralization under Patrice Talon. This appointment raises questions but aligns with a certain logic considering his background.

At first glance, the transition from minister to prefect may be seen as a downgrade. In the state’s organizational chart, a minister sits in the government and participates in defining national public policies, while a prefect represents the state in a department and implements those policies on the ground. However, this interpretation does not necessarily reflect the administrative and political reality.

In Benin, several high-ranking officials who have held government positions have continued to serve the state in other roles after leaving the government. The appointment of Raphaël Akotègnon seems consistent with his career. Long before entering the government in May 2021, he distinguished himself as mayor of Zakpota and then as president of the National Association of Municipalities of Benin (ANCB).

During his time at the Ministry of Decentralization and Local Governance, he closely monitored the functioning of municipalities, issues of territorial governance, and the relationships between the central state and local authorities. Thus, the role of prefect places him back in a field he knows particularly well: territorial management and coordination of local public action.

The Atlantic, a Strategic Department

The Atlantic is not an ordinary department. It notably includes Abomey-Calavi, the second largest urban area in the country and the main urban expansion basin of Greater Nokoué. Ouidah, Allada, So-Ava, and Tori-Bossito are also municipalities with significant economic, tourist, and demographic stakes. Leading such a department requires solid administrative experience and a good understanding of local authorities.

Therefore, the choice of Raphaël Akotègnon can be interpreted as the government’s intention to assign this responsibility to an individual already well-versed in decentralization issues. It remains to be seen how he will use this experience in service of the Atlantic, a department that concentrates a significant share of Benin’s urban, economic, and territorial challenges.