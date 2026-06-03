Benin: public secondary education will be free for all girls starting from the 2026-2027 school year.

The Beninese government announced, during the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, the free education for all girls enrolled in public general and technical secondary schools. The measure will take effect starting the 2026-2027 school year.

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, is continuing to implement the commitments contained in his social project. Meeting in the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, the government adopted several social measures in favor of various sectors.

In the field of education, the government has decided to extend free education to girls in public general and technical secondary schools across the national territory.

According to the minutes of the Council of Ministers, “free education in public general and technical secondary schools will be effective for all girls across the entire territory, starting from the 2026-2027 school year.” This decision is part of the measures that the head of state has instructed the government to implement quickly to fulfill certain promises made to the population.

The measure will come into effect from the next school year.