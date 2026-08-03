FIFA: a bill of over 200 million euros reignites the controversy surrounding the Club World Cup

As Gianni Infantino is already weakened by criticism of his governance, FIFA is facing a new controversy. According to several media reports, the €216 million allocated for solidarity payments to clubs not qualified for the 2025 Club World Cup have still not been paid, raising uncertainties about the future of the competition.

The FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, is going through a difficult period. After having to abandon his plan to attract private investors into the organization’s competitions due to opposition from part of the football world, the Italian-Swiss leader now has to handle a new controversy related to the Club World Cup. The challenges surrounding his governance have grown significantly, with some voices even calling for his departure from the FIFA presidency. Among the sensitive issues is the expansion of the Club World Cup, a reform that Infantino has been advocating since he took over the organization in 2016.

The first edition of this new format, organized in 2025 in the United States, will feature 32 teams from various confederations. To support the tournament’s launch, the streaming platform DAZN had acquired broadcasting rights for approximately £740 million. The broadcaster later saw a company linked to the Saudi Public Investment Fund enter its capital, according to Express Sport.

Payments Still Expected

Despite FIFA’s stated ambitions, the project is now facing growing criticism. While the promised financial rewards to participating clubs may have been distributed, the £185 million earmarked for solidarity payments to clubs absent from the competition have reportedly still not been disbursed.

This mechanism was intended to redistribute a portion of the revenues generated by the tournament throughout the football pyramid. FIFA had notably mentioned a payment of £50,000 to each top division club worldwide. However, to date, no official confirmation has been provided regarding the timing of these payments.

The 2029 Edition Already in Question

The uncertainties surrounding the competition could also complicate the preparations for the 2029 edition. No host country has yet been officially designated, and no final agreement has been reached between FIFA and the major European clubs regarding their participation in the upcoming editions. Several nations have already expressed interest in hosting the tournament, which is now held every four years: Australia and New Zealand, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, and England are among the potential candidates.

However, Qatar and the United States appear as the most credible options. FIFA may particularly favor a new organization across the Atlantic to continue the development of football in a market considered strategic.