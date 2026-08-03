Benin: Launch of entrance exams for public schools and institutes for the 2026 session

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has officially opened the competitive recruitment for the 2026 session for high school graduates to access public university schools and institutes.

Initiated by Minister Sèdami Mèdégan Fagla, this process is aimed at newly graduated students wishing to join elite institutions such as INMeS, IFSIO, ENSPD, ENSTIC, ENEAM, INSPEI, INJEPS, IUEP-MA in Djougou, as well as the Superior Normal Schools (ENS Porto-Novo, ENS Natitingou, ENSET Lokossa).

Participation Conditions and File Requirements

To apply, candidates must meet several specific criteria:

Must be of Beninese nationality.

Must be 21 years old or younger by December 31 of the year of obtaining the baccalaureate.

Must hold the 2026 baccalaureate (or equivalent diploma) with at least a “Fair” mention.

For persons with disabilities, an additional five years is granted on the age limit, along with extra time (one quarter of the duration) for the examination process. A medical certificate issued by a specialist doctor practicing in a recognized public health facility must be attached to the file.

The physical file to be submitted includes the online pre-registration form, the registration form to be collected at the submission site, as well as the receipt for the file study fee of 5,000 FCFA, to be paid to the Public Treasury (account No. BJ 6600 1001 0000 0010 1567 71 for the benefit of DEC/MESRS).

Submission Procedures and Examination Schedule

Candidates must complete their pre-registration on the dedicated platform (www.concours.enseignementsuperieur.gouv.bj) and then submit their physical file no later than Monday, August 17, 2026, at 5:00 PM. The submission centers are ENS Natitingou, IFSIO Parakou, ENSET Lokossa, INSPEI Abomey, INMeS Cotonou, and ENS Porto-Novo.

The written examinations will take place on Thursday, September 10, and Friday, September 11, 2026, in six major cities (Cotonou, Abomey, Parakou, Lokossa, Natitingou, and Porto-Novo). The first day will be dedicated to candidates from professional institutes (INMeS, IFSIO, ENSPD, ENSTIC, ENEAM, INSPEI, INJEPS, IUEP-MA), while the second day will be for the Superior Normal Schools (ENS Natitingou, ENS Porto-Novo, ENSET Lokossa).