Despite England’s elimination in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup, Harry Kane maintains a lead in the race for the Ballon d’Or. Fueled by an exceptional season with Bayern Munich, the captain of the Three Lions is still ahead of several strong competitors, including Kylian Mbappé, Rodri, and Lamine Yamal.

Despite England’s elimination in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup against Argentina, Harry Kane remains the clear favorite to win the Ballon d’Or 2026, according to information from the Spanish daily AS. The captain of the Three Lions had a high-level World Cup with six goals. However, this total is lower than that of Kylian Mbappé, the tournament’s top scorer with ten goals, Lionel Messi (eight), as well as Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, who each scored seven goals.

While Mbappé and Messi are among the main contenders for the prestigious individual trophy, the most serious competition could ultimately come from Spain. World champions in North America, Rodri and Lamine Yamal have significantly boosted their candidacy due to their crucial roles in La Roja’s triumph. However, Harry Kane can rely on an exceptional club season. The Bayern Munich striker has scored 61 goals in 51 matches across all competitions, playing a major role in the double championship-cup won by the Bavarian club.

Since joining from Tottenham in the summer of 2023, the English international has displayed impressive statistics with 98 goals scored in 94 matches wearing Bayern’s colors. These performances could allow him to win, at 33 years old, the first Ballon d’Or of his career.