Benin

Benin: 369 detainees benefit from presidential pardon.

On the occasion of the celebration of the sixty-sixth anniversary of Benin’s independence, the President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, has decided to exercise the right of pardon granted to him by the Constitution by showing clemency to three hundred sixty-nine convicted individuals.

Edouard Djogbénou
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This measure, which is the first of its kind since he took office, benefits a diverse range of inmates. The release operations, which began on Saturday, August 1, 2026, are proceeding gradually as the required administrative and judicial formalities are completed.

In its statement, the Ministry of Justice and Legislation reminds that this constitutional and sovereign prerogative in no way undermines previous court decisions or the functioning of the judicial institutions.

The presidential pardon is limited to alleviating the execution of the sentence without erasing the legal conviction. By framing this decision within the context of the national holiday, the head of state reaffirms that a strong state knows how to combine discernment, humanity, and clemency, thereby reminding that justice and mercy work together to strengthen national cohesion.

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