Benin: NDI’s recommendations regarding the April 2026 presidential elections.

The National Democratic Institute (NDI), an international organization specializing in strengthening democratic processes, has formulated a series of recommendations following its pre-election mission in Benin, in advance of the presidential election scheduled for April 12, 2026.

The NDI delegation, led as part of an assessment of the political and electoral climate, met with key actors in the country, including political parties, institutions involved in organizing the ballot, the media, and civil society.

An emphasis on peace and non-violence

Following its visit, the NDI highlighted the importance of a peaceful climate and non-violent practices in conducting the electoral process. The organization encouraged promoting dialogue between political actors and citizens, noting that social peace is an essential element for the credibility and legitimacy of the ballot.

The mission team also praised the institutional progress observed in the country, while calling for more transparent communication around the preparations and management of electoral results. In the context of this presidential election, marked by the presence of two candidate tickets in the race, the NDI emphasizes the need to ensure greater citizen participation and impartial management of the different phases of the electoral process.

Recommendations for democratic consolidation

Among the main recommendations are intensified awareness-raising efforts for a peaceful election, the strengthening of transparency in the publication of results, and the continuation of inclusive long-term consultations to consolidate democratic gains.

The emphasis is also on the importance of maintaining the engagement of citizens and political actors in a constructive dynamic, in order to preserve Benin’s democratic tradition and ensure a calm political climate throughout the electoral period.