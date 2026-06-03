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Benin: list of prefects appointed and reconfirmed by Romuald Wadagni

Meeting in a Cabinet meeting this Wednesday, June 3, 2026, the President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, made several appointments within the Ministry of Decentralization and Local Governance. While new faces have entered at the head of certain prefectures, other officials are being retained in their positions, such as Bienvenu Milohin in Mono and Marie Akpotrossou in Ouémé. Here is the complete list of appointed and reappointed prefects.

Romuald Wadagni, président de la République du Bénin PH: DR