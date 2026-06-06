Benin: Jeanne Adanbiokou Akakpo takes the lead of the college of ministerial advisors.

President Romuald Wadagni has appointed Jeanne Adanbiokou Akakpo as the coordinator of the college of ministerial advisers of the Presidency of the Republic.

The college of ministerial advisers of the Presidency of the Republic is now under the coordination of Jeanne Adanbiokou Akakpo. She was appointed to this position by decree n°2026-358 of June 5, 2026, signed by President Romuald Wadagni.

Through this decision, she takes the lead of a team composed of twelve ministerial advisers, tasked with supporting the governance strategy of the executive. Her main mission will be to ensure the coordination of the college’s work and to guarantee the coherence of their interventions with the head of state.

At the same time, she retains her position as ministerial adviser for Infrastructure and Living Environment, thus combining technical responsibilities with a coordination role. She succeeds Janvier Yahouédéhou, who is now called to serve as the Minister of Decentralization and Local Governance within the government.

Before this appointment, Jeanne Adanbiokou Akakpo held the position of chief of staff for the former Minister of Living Environment and Sustainable Development, José Tonato, since November 2021. In this role, she was involved in the monitoring of several projects related to infrastructure, urban planning, and land management.