Benin: four CNHU agents arrested for alleged extortion

Four officers on duty at the Centre national hospitalier universitaire (CNHU) have been arrested by law enforcement authorities over their alleged involvement in extortion, according to Africaho.

According to available information, these officers are suspected of having demanded undue payments from patients or their companions, outside of the usual medical procedures. These practices, if proven, constitute serious offenses under the ethics rules and current legislation, which prohibit any form of illegal collection in the exercise of public duties.

The suspects have been placed in custody to be heard by the competent authorities. An investigation has been opened to determine responsibility and, where appropriate, establish the exact circumstances of the alleged offenses.

The investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the reported practices and to identify any other similar conduct involving other staff.