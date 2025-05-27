GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Live logo
Live logo
Search
spot_img
HomeNewsPoliticsBenin – Electoral code revision: the government won’t bow to pressure

Benin – Electoral code revision: the government won’t bow to pressure

Politics
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji, Government Spokesperson
Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji, Government Spokesperson
- Publicité-

President Patrice Talon’s administration has made it clear: it does not intend to yield to mounting pressure regarding a revision of the electoral code. This was the key message delivered by Deputy Secretary-General and government spokesperson Léandre Wilfried Houngbédji during a press briefing held on May 23.

Speaking to members of the media, Houngbédji responded to the opposition’s repeated calls for a review of the current electoral legislation. According to him, such a demand will not be met. “There is no issue with the electoral code currently in force,” he said.

Addressing concerns about the 20% electoral threshold per constituency, the former journalist expressed surprise that parties claiming to be the most influential are now worried. “Whether one fears not reaching the 20% threshold is a different discussion,” he stated, pointing out the apparent contradiction in the behavior of some political actors.

“In principle, if there is one political party that should be pleased, it is the one that has always claimed to be the biggest, the strongest,” he added, in a clear reference to the opposition party Les Démocrates.

For the government spokesperson, the 20% requirement is an opportunity for each party to demonstrate its strength and relevance. He insists that the current electoral code offers a fair challenge to all political formations, placing them on equal footing.

“The stakes are clear,” he concluded. “Some have already understood this and are taking action on the ground, while others remain stuck in protest and risk being overtaken by events.”

- Publicité-

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NEWSFEED
Benin

Cooperation: Selma Ashipala-Musavyi received by her Beninese counterpart during official visit

Benin

Benin – GDIZ: first successful clothing shipment for French brand GEMO

Benin

Benin: young man appears before anti-terror court for aiding armed groups in the north

Niger

Niger: around fifty soldiers killed in terrorist attack

Benin

Benin – Autonomous Port of Cotonou introduces new container stuffing rules for exports

Niger

Ouattara meets Lamine Zeine in Abidjan on sidelines of AfDB summit

Benin

Benin – Urban mobility: IDA grants 120 billion CFA francs to revolutionize transport in the Grand Nokoué

Togo

Bac-1 2025 in Togo: written exams begin with 90,249 candidates in the running

Benin

Permis.justice.bj: Benin digitizes prison visitation permits

Benin

“Social dialogue is completely dead in Benin,” says Anselme Amoussou

VIEW ALL FEEDS
West Africa
Southern Africa
Central Africa
East Africa
Maghreb

Copyright © 2025 BENIN WEB TV | All Right Reserved