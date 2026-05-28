Benin: delivery of nationality certificates to 22 Afro-descendants

The Beninese government made a strong gesture of remembrance and reconciliation by granting nationality certificates to 22 Afro-descendants on May 22, 2026, during a ceremony organized by the Ministry of Justice and Legislation.

Presided over by Justice Minister Yvon Détchénou, the ceremony took place in the presence of several authorities, including the Mayor of Ouidah, Christian Houetchénou.

In her speech, Rose-Marie Sossa highlighted the historical significance of this initiative, describing it as a gesture of reparations and reconciliation with the descendants of the African diaspora.

The beneficiaries, coming from Haiti, Martinique, Guadeloupe, and several European countries, expressed their emotions and their connection to Benin. For many, this nationality represents a return to their roots and a way to restore a part of their identity.

Through this initiative, the Beninese authorities aim to encourage cultural, human, and historical exchanges with Afro-descendants around the world, fostering a spirit of shared memory and reconciliation.

This symbolic recognition aligns with Benin’s desire to strengthen its ties with the diaspora stemming from the slave trade and to highlight its role in universal history.