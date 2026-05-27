Benin: the CSTB criticizes the disappearance of the Ministry of Labor in the Wadagni government.

The removal of the Ministry of Labor and Public Service in Romuald Wadagni’s first government continues to provoke reactions. The Benin Workers’ Trade Union Confederation (CSTB) denounced a reform that it deems worrying for workers and criticized the transfer of the Public Service to the Ministry of Finance.

A few days after the publication of the list of Romuald Wadagni’s first government, reactions are multiplying among the public and trade union organizations. In an audio statement shared on social media, the Benin Workers’ Trade Union Confederation (CSTB) expressed its discontent with the new governmental structure unveiled on Sunday evening by the head of state.

Comprising 24 ministers, the Wadagni government is characterized by several rearrangements, including the elimination of certain ministerial departments. Among the most discussed changes is the disappearance of the Ministry of Labor and Public Service. From now on, issues related to the Public Service will fall under the authority of the Ministry of Economy and Finance. This decision has been strongly criticized by the CSTB.

According to Kassa Mampo, Secretary General of the trade union confederation, this reform creates significant confusion regarding the management of workers’ issues. “ We do not understand that the public service is now placed under the Ministry of Finance, which is managing with four ministries. We don’t even know which ministry is responsible for labor,” he stated.

The trade union leader believes this reorganization reflects a marginalization of workers’ concerns in the priorities of the new administration. “This means that workers are left to their own devices, at the mercy of employers,” Kassa Mampo denounced.

The CSTB also considers that the transfer of the Public Service to the Ministry of Finance sends a worrying signal regarding the direction of the new regime. According to its Secretary General, the government now seems to prioritize budgetary considerations over the social and professional realities of state agents.

“ We cannot place the public service under the Ministry of Finance. It is very serious, ” he insisted. For the CSTB, objectives related to working conditions should be defined before financial constraints. “Proceeding this way simply privileges finances over people,” Kassa Mampo asserted.

Despite its criticisms, the trade union confederation hopes that its concerns will be considered by the new head of state. It calls on Romuald Wadagni to revise this organization in order to better meet the expectations of Beninese workers.