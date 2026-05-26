Benin: Pamphile Zomahoun, former head of intelligence under Talon, retired by force.

The restructuring continues within the Defense and security forces of Benin. Several high-ranking officials, including the general police inspector Pamphile Zomahoun, former head of intelligence services and recently a diplomat, have just been placed on mandatory retirement.

The Beninese government is continuing to reorganize its Defense and security forces. According to Canal 3 Benin, a new series of mandatory retirements has been announced, affecting several senior officials. Among those concerned is the general inspector of police Pamphile Zomahoun, who led the country’s intelligence services for several years under the presidency of Patrice Talon.

Considered one of the influential officers of his generation, Pamphile Zomahoun held key positions in coordinating intelligence activities. After stepping down from the intelligence role, he was assigned to Brazil at the Benin embassy in Brasilia, where he held the roles of deputy ambassador and special envoy of the country to Haiti. Therefore, far from Cotonou, the high-ranking officer sees his military career come to an end.

An anticipated departure, but financially cushioned

While the mandatory retirement may seem abrupt, the Beninese government has taken care to regulate this procedure legally and socially. This measure is based on the decree of January 9, 2024, specifically designed to define the conditions for the departure of personnel from the Defense and security forces affected by this restructuring. The aim is to ensure a smooth transition for these state servants.

Thus, the regulations provide that these officials retain not only their right to a standard retirement pension but also benefit from a specific allowance. The calculation of this bonus considers the promotions that these agents would have received had they remained in service until the legal retirement age.

However, to prevent any sudden drop in income, the state has established an additional safety net for the first year of retirement. Until December 31 of the current year, the new retirees will receive a compensatory monthly allowance. This will cover the exact difference between their last base salary and the amount of their new pension, thus temporarily ensuring they maintain their standard of living.