World Cup 2026, Argentina: Lionel Scaloni gives updates on Messi

With just weeks to go until the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi’s physical condition has raised significant concern following discomfort in his left hamstring. However, Argentina’s coach, Lionel Scaloni, has sought to reassure everyone, stating that the initial tests were not alarming, while urging caution ahead of the upcoming medical evaluations.

As the start of the 2026 World Cup approaches, Argentina has held its breath after another physical episode involving Lionel Messi. The Inter Miami forward felt muscle discomfort in his left hamstring over the past weekend, causing a wave of concern among the Albiceleste supporters. Quickly questioned about his captain’s health, coach Lionel Scaloni was keen to provide reassuring details. The Argentine manager indicated that the first examinations revealed nothing alarming, while calling for caution in monitoring the health of the 39-year-old player.

Scaloni emphasized that the staff obviously hoped to avoid any complications at this stage of prep, but that further analysis would be necessary to accurately assess the situation’s evolution. The goal remains to ensure that number 10 approaches the competition in the best possible condition. While Inter Miami is being cautious, this initial news also eases concerns in Argentina, where Messi’s form remains a central topic as the tournament approaches.





