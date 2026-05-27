Tabaski 2026: first virtual address by President Wadagni

On the occasion of the Tabaski celebration, held this Wednesday, May 27, 2026, the President of the Republic Romuald Wadagni sent his wishes to the Muslim community of Benin.

In a message posted on his Facebook page, he expressed hope that this celebration would be “a moment of grace, sharing, and reflection,” reminding everyone of the universal values of solidarity, generosity, and brotherhood. The head of state concluded his message with the traditional phrase: “Eid Moubarak!”.

It should be noted that this is the first virtual statement from the fifth president of the democratic era in Benin, following the swearing-in ceremony that established him as the head of state.

Romuald Wadagni was inaugurated on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at the Cotonou Congress Palace, after taking an oath before the institutions of the Republic. He will lead the country for seven years, in accordance with the constitutional reform of November 2025 that now aligns all electoral mandates.

Before the women and men of Benin, the new president promised to govern the country with courage, integrity, and consistency. His wishes for Tabaski reflect this expressed desire to unite and strengthen national cohesion from the very first days of his term.