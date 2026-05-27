2026 World Cup: Michael Essien shows his optimism ahead of the Ghana–England clash

With just a few months to go before the 2026 World Cup, Michael Essien has expressed his optimism ahead of the Group L clash between Ghana and England. The former glory of the Black Stars, who played for Chelsea, praised the quality of the Three Lions while also expressing his unwavering attachment to the Ghanaian team.

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, Ghana is getting ready for a prestigious showdown against England in Group L. For Michael Essien, a former legend of the Black Stars, it’s a time for confidence, despite the challenging task ahead for his country. Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Chelsea midfielder acknowledged the quality of the English opponent while allowing his love for Ghana to show. “ It will be a great match, a big match that everyone is waiting for. I hope it will be a beautiful spectacle and that the best team wins,” he shared, before adding with a smile: “ I hope Ghana will beat them. ”

The English team, always highly anticipated in major competitions, may, however, present a slightly reshuffled squad, marked by the absence of some usual key players. This situation doesn’t stop Essien from praising the depth of the Three Lions’ squad. “More seriously, they have assembled the best possible players to represent their country. It will be exciting to follow. All we have to do is enjoy the show ,” he continued.

In this strong group, Ghana will face Panama on June 17, before the much-anticipated clash against England on June 23. The Black Stars will then conclude their group stage against Croatia on June 27. For Essien, who spent nearly a decade in the Premier League, this match has a special flavor. But the message remains clear: believe in the Black Stars, until the end.





