The cost of it: Amour Aïou puts Beninese laughter to the test of success

The Walô Dance Center hosted the first performance of the show Ce qu’il en coûte by Amour Aïou on Saturday, May 23, 2026, to a full house. Amid laughter, artist testimonials, and public enthusiasm, the evening confirmed the rise of the comedian on the Beninese scene.

The Walô Dance Center was filled with laughter and applause on Saturday night. For the first performance of his show Ce qu’il en coûte, Beninese comedian Amour Aïou achieved a sold-out event, confirming a rapid ascent in the national stand-up landscape. His performance was praised both by the guest artists and an enthusiastic audience.

Kicking off the evening, Lucrèce Achade, executive director of the cultural center, set the tone in a warm atmosphere. She also emphasized the dynamic around the artist: “Every time Amour Aïou performs at the Walô Dance Center, the room is full.” According to her, this regularity illustrates “the passion and perseverance” of an entire generation of artists.

On stage, the guests then took turns performing, starting with Beninese comedian Cédric Akomou, known as the “National Baldy.” A friend of Amour Aïou, he recalled their shared journey: “We have been evolving together in this universe for about six years, with its share of challenges, sacrifices, and experiences.” “This is an important advancement for Beninese humor and it deserves to be recognized and encouraged,” he insisted, proud of this new step taken by his colleague.

Beninese comedian Cédric Akomou, known as the “National Baldy.”

Amour Aïou, between pride in success and promises for the future

Coming from Parakou, comedian Tolli Love praised the “perfectly organized” evening. In an emotional speech reflecting on past experiences, he shared: “When I think back to the music and moments from my childhood, it brings me a lot of emotion and pleasure.” He added, in a message of support to the organizer: “May God accompany you and continue to bless the work you are doing to promote local talents.”

Performance by comedian Tolli Love

A highly anticipated moment of the evening, Amour Aïou finally took the stage to the enthusiastic applause of a crowd already devoted to him. In a charged atmosphere, the artist reflected on how far he has come: “I am the young Beninese comedian who launched a show on two consecutive dates, both sold out. This is an immense pride for me.” Aware of the expectations, he already promised a follow-up: “We will continue to work to offer even better performances in the future.”

Beninese comedian Amour Aïou

An enthusiastic audience and unanimous testimonials

In the auditorium, the spectators did not hide their satisfaction. Josiane spoke of “a very beautiful show” and encouraged the artist to continue: “He should keep this momentum going, he still has a lot to offer.” Grace shared the same enthusiasm, saying the evening was a welcome respite: “It was a very powerful moment, filled with emotions.” More critical but equally admiring, Edmond emphasized the need to see the show for oneself: “I encourage people to come see for themselves, to visualize, to witness it with their own eyes.”

An enthusiastic audience and unanimous testimonials

With this first success and a second date announced for May 24, Amour Aïou confirms his status as a rising star in Beninese stand-up. And, beyond just a show, Ce qu’il en coûte already appears as a symbol: that of a local humor in full structuring, driven by an ambitious and determined new generation.

An enthusiastic audience and unanimous testimonials

Choreographers.





