Benin: first Council of Ministers of the Wadagni government this Thursday.

The government of President Romuald Wadagni will hold its very first Council of Ministers this Thursday, May 28, 2026, starting at 9 AM. This highly anticipated meeting is expected to allow the new executive to officially launch its first orientations and clarify the priorities of its term.

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, will preside over the very first Council of Ministers of his government this Thursday, May 28, 2026. This information was announced by Peace FM. Scheduled to start at 9 AM, this initial governmental meeting comes just a few days after the official announcement of the government members.

Made up of 24 ministers, the government team put together by Romuald Wadagni stands out due to several institutional rearrangements and choices presented as strategic. Some ministries have been merged while others have disappeared from the governmental framework.

Since the swearing-in of the new head of state and the appointment of ministers, public opinion is now awaiting the first major decisions from the executive power. This first Council of Ministers could therefore set the main guidelines for governmental action over the coming weeks.

Several issues are already at the center of expectations, including the organization of administration, appointments to certain key positions, social issues, and the continuation of economic reforms initiated in recent years.

The composition of the government continues to spark reactions in various sociopolitical circles. The abolition of the Ministry of Labor and Public Service has notably been criticized by certain trade unions, including the Confederation of Trade Unions of Workers of Benin (CSTB).

In this context, this first Council of Ministers will be closely watched by both political actors and workers as well as national opinion. It will especially mark the true start of the Wadagni government’s action following its official installation at the head of the country on Sunday, May 24, 2026.