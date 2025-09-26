BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Benin 2026 General Elections image/svg+xml Benin: Daniel Edah officially joins Les Démocrates and calls for reconciliation and prosperity
Benin

Benin: Daniel Edah officially joins Les Démocrates and calls for reconciliation and prosperity

Benin 2026 General Elections
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
1 min.reading
Daniel Edah
Daniel Edah
- Advertisement -

The president of the movement Nous le ferons and declared 2026 presidential candidate, Daniel Edah, was received this Thursday in an audience by former head of state Boni Yayi, president of the party Les Démocrates. At the end of this meeting, he announced his official membership in the political formation of the flame of democracy.

“I officially joined Les Démocrates, because in my soul I have been a democrat since the president honored me by involving me in the fight to recover our confiscated freedoms and the restoration of our democracy,” Daniel Edah said.

- Publicité-

Discussing his relationship with Boni Yayi, the former CEDEAO commissioner explained his gesture as one of moral and political loyalty. “The son returning home must see his father to tell him that the journey went well.” For him, this alignment is only a formality that consecrates a long-standing commitment alongside the former president.

A vision of reconciliation and prosperity

In his remarks, Daniel Edah insisted on the need to restore a climate of peace and national cohesion because, he said,
“We will free this country, not to harm those who are in power right now, but so that everyone can live in peace. There will be no witch hunts, no reprisals. We will simply put everything back in order so that our country regains its dignity and pride.”

- Publicité-

He also stressed the urgency of easing the belt tightened on the people of Benin by economic difficulties, working toward “an economically prosperous and socially stable Benin, in an integrated and thriving Africa.”

A biblical metaphor to mobilize

To galvanize his compatriots, the candidate invoked a biblical reference: “For forty days, Goliath terrorized Israel, but it took just a small David sent by the king to defeat him. We are still in that repetition and certainly our president, our king, will send the David who will defeat Goliath and the people will have peace.”

With this official membership, Daniel Edah now positions himself at the heart of the main opposition force, marking a decisive step in the political reconfiguration ahead of the 2026 presidential election.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Law on people of African descent: Olivier Serva, French MP, obtains Beninese citizenship

Benin

Benin: the Baccalaureate Office digitizes requests for official documents via an online platform

Benin

Savalou : a young girl found decapitated on the Logozohè road

Europe

The Ballon d’Or Isn’t Made of Gold: The Manufacturing Secrets of the Highly Coveted Trophy

Nigeria

Tiwa Savage reveals that her viral sex tape was the result of a bet

Benin

Microcrédit Alafia: loan amounts increased to 200,000 FCFA

Burkina Faso

UFOA B U17 Tournament 2025: Nigeria already sends a warning to Burkina Faso

World

MMA : McGregor ready to return for a historic fight… at the White House

Morocco

PSG: Achraf Hakimi breaks his silence on rape allegations

Benin

Benin: ANDF denies any sale of land parcels and urges vigilance

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS