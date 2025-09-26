Benin: Daniel Edah officially joins Les Démocrates and calls for reconciliation and prosperity

- Advertisement -

The president of the movement Nous le ferons and declared 2026 presidential candidate, Daniel Edah, was received this Thursday in an audience by former head of state Boni Yayi, president of the party Les Démocrates. At the end of this meeting, he announced his official membership in the political formation of the flame of democracy.

“I officially joined Les Démocrates, because in my soul I have been a democrat since the president honored me by involving me in the fight to recover our confiscated freedoms and the restoration of our democracy,” Daniel Edah said.

Discussing his relationship with Boni Yayi, the former CEDEAO commissioner explained his gesture as one of moral and political loyalty. “The son returning home must see his father to tell him that the journey went well.” For him, this alignment is only a formality that consecrates a long-standing commitment alongside the former president.

A vision of reconciliation and prosperity

In his remarks, Daniel Edah insisted on the need to restore a climate of peace and national cohesion because, he said,

“We will free this country, not to harm those who are in power right now, but so that everyone can live in peace. There will be no witch hunts, no reprisals. We will simply put everything back in order so that our country regains its dignity and pride.”

He also stressed the urgency of easing the belt tightened on the people of Benin by economic difficulties, working toward “an economically prosperous and socially stable Benin, in an integrated and thriving Africa.”

A biblical metaphor to mobilize

To galvanize his compatriots, the candidate invoked a biblical reference: “For forty days, Goliath terrorized Israel, but it took just a small David sent by the king to defeat him. We are still in that repetition and certainly our president, our king, will send the David who will defeat Goliath and the people will have peace.”

With this official membership, Daniel Edah now positions himself at the heart of the main opposition force, marking a decisive step in the political reconfiguration ahead of the 2026 presidential election.