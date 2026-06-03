Benin – Council of Ministers: Albert Montcho and Erick Maxime Akakpo Djihountry appointed to head the Budget and Taxes

At the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, President Romuald Wadagni and his government made several appointments.

At the end of today’s cabinet meeting, Albert Montcho was appointed as the Director General of the Budget. He thus assumes responsibility for the state’s budget programming, monitoring the execution of public finances, and budget sustainability, in a context marked by increased demands for discipline and efficiency in the management of public resources.

At the same time, Erick Maxime Akakpo Djihountry was appointed as the Director General of Taxes. In this strategic position, he will be tasked with leading the mobilization of tax revenues, improving the performance of the tax administration, and continuing the reforms initiated in modernization and the fight against fraud.

These appointments reflect the authorities’ desire to strengthen the governance of public finances and enhance the performance of financial agencies, which are essential pillars of the state’s economic and budgetary policy.