Benin: Claudy Siar appointed mission manager for President Wadagni on culture, media, and the country’s visibility.

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, appointed Claudy Siar to the position of special advisor for culture, media, and visibility of Benin this Wednesday during the Council of Ministers.

French-Beninese journalist and producer Claudy Siar is now part of the President of the Republic’s entourage. His appointment as special advisor for culture, media, and visibility of Benin was officially announced this Wednesday, June 3, 2026, in the Council of Ministers.

With this decision, the head of state, Romuald Wadagni, is counting on a recognized personality for his expertise in communication, culture, and the promotion of Africa internationally. The mission entrusted to Claudy Siar comes in a context marked by the desire of Beninese authorities to strengthen the country’s image on the regional and international stage while highlighting its cultural, historical, and tourist heritage.

Who is Claudy Siar?

Born on November 1, 1957, in Paris to a Beninese father and a Senegalese mother, Claudy Siar is one of the most well-known figures in Francophone media dedicated to Africa. His career is closely tied to the promotion of African and Afro-descendant cultures.

He gained international notoriety through the program “Couleurs Tropicales” broadcast on Radio France Internationale (RFI). For several years, this program became a benchmark for African and Caribbean music, providing visibility to many artists from the continent.

Beyond his work as a journalist and presenter, Claudy Siar has established himself as an advocate for issues related to the African diaspora. He was notably appointed in 2011 as interministerial delegate for equal opportunities for overseas French citizens with the French government. He is also behind several initiatives aimed at promoting African talent and strengthening the ties between Africa and its diaspora.

His commitment to the continent has made him a regular speaker at major cultural, economic, and diplomatic events organized in Africa and Europe.

A Recently Obtained Beninese Nationality

On May 22, 2026, Claudy Siar officially received his Beninese nationality as well as his passport during a ceremony held in Cotonou. This date was not chosen at random: it corresponds to the commemoration of the abolition of slavery in Martinique in 1848, a strong symbol for one who has long campaigned for the memory of Afro-descendants.

Before this ceremony, the former host of “Couleurs Tropicales” went to Ouidah where he participated in several traditional rites, including a consultation of the Fâ. On this occasion, he adopted the traditional name “Kodjovi,” given to boys born on a Monday, and declared that he is now recognized as a member of the Zossoungbo family, presented as one of the founding lineages of Ouidah. Claudy Siar termed this step a “return to the roots,” stating that “the Door of No Return was for me the Door of Return.”