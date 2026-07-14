CRIET: a former police officer sentenced to five years in prison for releasing a suspected rapist

The Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism, commonly known as CRIET, has delivered its verdict in a case involving a former official of the Republican Police.

The former deputy commissioner of the Tokplégbé police station was sentenced to five years in prison for releasing a man accused of rape.

According to the evidence examined by the court, the suspect was in police custody and was to be presented to the public prosecutor. However, before this presentation, the police officer allegedly took the initiative to release him, outside of any legal procedure.

These facts led to the opening of legal proceedings before the CRIET, which was tasked with determining the responsibilities in this case.

At the end of the trial, the judges declared the former police official guilty of the charges against him and sentenced him to five years in prison.

Through this decision, CRIET reminds that the agents responsible for enforcing the law are themselves subject to its authority. The Beninese justice system aims to penalize any misconduct that could undermine the proper functioning of the criminal justice system and the trust of citizens in institutions.

This conviction is part of a stated commitment to combat abuses within public services and to strengthen the accountability of those entrusted with state authority.