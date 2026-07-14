Patrick Bruel: his son Léon Hesby chosen for a Netflix series.

Léon Hesby, son of Patrick Bruel, sees his single “1, 2, 3” gaining international visibility after it was included in the soundtrack of the Australian remake of the series Hartley, Hearts on Fire, titled Heartbreak High on Netflix, a piece of information shared by Télé Star on July 13, 2026, and confirmed by the artist himself on Radio RCJ.

Approaching his 21st birthday, the young artist is making numerous public appearances and musical projects. In recent weeks, he performed in the courtyard of the Raymond Kabbaz Theater at the French Lycée of Beverly Hills during the Music Festival and opened for Marine, the winner of the twelfth season of Star Academy, at the festival of Les Sables d’Olonne. According to published reports, his single has thus found a new echo internationally.

The information regarding the inclusion of “1, 2, 3” in the Australian series was confirmed by Léon Hesby himself on June 29 on Radio RCJ. “It went super well! The song did well, it ended up on a Netflix series in Australia. On a remake of Hartley, Hearts on Fire in Australia, called Heartbreak High, and it gave a first life to the song in Australia,” he stated.

The single chosen for the Australian series and acting ambitions

The media relay from Télé Star specifies that exposure on an Australian Netflix production has helped amplify the distribution of the title outside of France. This breakthrough comes as Léon Hesby says he is ready to diversify his career, particularly eyeing the profession of actor.

The young artist has expressed a desire to audition in hopes of transitioning to acting. He mentioned his training at the Lee Strasberg Institute in Los Angeles, where he took classes that included voice workshops and a so-called “method” approach: “It’s the school of acting techniques, and there’s a process to understand the character through the body and the mind,” he explained on Radio RCJ.

Léon Hesby’s trajectory is also framed by a publicly scrutinized family context. His father, the artist Patrick Bruel, is under allegations of rape and sexual assault, legal troubles that have been widely covered by the press. However, the young man, according to available information, continues his artistic projects and is actively promoting and training.

Based on the elements published by the mentioned media, Léon Hesby continues to rack up concerts, broadcasts, and initiatives to break into film and television, leveraging his training and the fallout related to the presence of his music in a series aired on Netflix.