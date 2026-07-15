Benin: end of the run for a fake currency trafficker in N’Dali

A great catch for the Beninese law enforcement in the north. Officials from the Tchikandou border police station have neutralized a suspected counterfeit money trafficker after an intense chase.

In total, 84 counterfeit 10,000 FCFA notes, representing a face value of 840,000 FCFA, have been removed from circulation.

The case began on Friday, July 10, 2026 in Ouénou, a locality in the N’Dali commune. Surprised under suspicious circumstances, the individual tried to escape from the law enforcement officers by fleeing. In his run, the fugitive left behind an initial haul: a bundle containing 81 counterfeit 10,000 FCFA notes (totaling 810,000 FCFA).

​Recovered by local authorities in Ouénou, these counterfeit notes were immediately forwarded to the Tchikandou border police station for a thorough investigation.

The suspect’s flight was short-lived. Thanks to a synergy of action and effective collaboration between police and military forces based in Nikki, the man was located and apprehended. During a body search, officers discovered three additional counterfeit 10,000 FCFA notes, bringing the total seizure to 84 notes.

​Placed in police custody, the suspect attempted to mislead investigators. During questioning, he directed them toward an alleged counterfeiting network supposedly led by a woman living in Bembèrèkè. However, investigations conducted by the police in this commune proved fruitless, failing to confirm either the identity of this woman or the existence of the mentioned network.

​Presented to the public prosecutor near the first instance court of Parakou on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, the suspect was detained. He is now in prison awaiting the start of his trial.

​The Commissioner’s Call for Vigilance

​Following this arrest, the Tchikandou border commissioner, Jaurès Tonato, urged the public to exercise utmost caution. He encourages citizens to systematically check the security features of the notes they receive, particularly the security thread and the tactile relief of the bills, in order to curb the spread of counterfeit currency in the region.

“Be extra vigilant during your financial transactions,” he insisted.