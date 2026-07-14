World Cup 2026: France – Spain’s eleven entrants

Didier Deschamps made two adjustments to his starting eleven to face Spain this Tuesday in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup. Opposite, Luis de la Fuente retains the winning team from Belgium with Fabian Ruiz starting again in midfield.

The moment of truth has arrived for France and Spain. The two teams clash this Tuesday evening at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas for a spot in the final of the 2026 World Cup, in a showdown between two of the main favorites for the title. Just minutes before kickoff, Didier Deschamps revealed his team with some notable changes. Starting in the quarter-final against Morocco (2-0), Désiré Doué begins this time on the bench. It’s Bradley Barcola who takes the left flank of the attack, alongside Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, and captain Kylian Mbappé.

Another good piece of news for Les Bleus, Aurélien Tchouaméni returns to the starting lineup after being sidelined due to a groin injury in the previous two matches. The Real Madrid midfielder forms the midfield again with Adrien Rabiot, while Mike Maignan keeps the goal behind a defense made up of Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, and Lucas Digne. On the Spanish side, Luis de la Fuente opts for continuity. The coach sticks with the team that eliminated Belgium in the quarter-finals (2-1). Fabian Ruiz retains his place in midfield alongside captain Rodri, leaving Pedri on the bench once again. Up front, the young Lamine Yamal will drive the attack along with Dani Olmo, Álex Baena, and Mikel Oyarzabal.

The official lineups:

France: Maignan – Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne – Tchouaméni, Rabiot – Dembélé, Olise, Barcola – Mbappé (captain).

Spain: Unai Simón – Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella – Rodri (captain), Fabian Ruiz – Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Álex Baena – Oyarzabal.

