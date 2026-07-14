2026 World Cup: Spain eliminate France in the semi-finals with a 2-0 win

Spain defeated France 2-0 in the 2026 World Cup semi-final to reach the final and end Les Bleus’ campaign.

On July 14, 2026, Spain beat France 2-0 at Dallas Stadium in the semi-final of the 2026 World Cup. The result brings Les Bleus’ run to an end, eliminating them at an advanced stage of the competition.

The match brought together two of world football’s major nations in a highly anticipated encounter in which Spain dominated both the scoreline and control of the game. Despite a disciplined defensive setup, France failed to make the most of their chances or impose their usual rhythm.

Spain’s first goal came in the first half, confirming their early dominance. Adrien Rabiot, booked in the 9th minute for a studs-up challenge on Dani Olmo, was replaced at half-time by Manu Koné to avoid any risk for Les Bleus. In the second half, Spain secured their second goal without France managing to reduce the deficit.

The defeat definitively eliminates France from the World Cup, while Spain secure their place in the final. For France, the team performance was disappointing, with some senior players failing to meet expectations. The team will have to analyse this exit in order to bounce back in their next international fixtures.

Spain — control and efficiency to reach the final

Spain relied on technical control and a solid tactical organisation to dominate the match. The Spaniards controlled the tempo and made the most of their strong spells to score twice, including a crucial goal before half-time. The Spanish team limited the available space, allowing France’s attackers very few opportunities.

France — a semi-final run halted by Spanish discipline

Faced with Spain’s disciplined approach, France initially adopted a compact block, waiting for the right moment to press and then break forward. Adrien Rabiot’s early departure likely disrupted the team’s balance. Despite a few bursts of acceleration, Les Bleus struggled to create clear-cut chances, regularly coming up against the opposition’s defensive setup. The semi-final elimination marks a premature end for an ambitious group that will nevertheless have to address its shortcomings.

France Upcoming 0-2 Dallas Stadium Spain Spain Fil du match 6' ⚽ 6' Barcola chases after a pass down the left. Porro slides in. He’s late. If Barcola goes over, it’s surely a free kick and a yellow card, but Barcola stays up on his feet and wins a corner instead. Nothing comes from the set piece. Barcola did Porro a huge fa... 5' LIVE 5' Espagne are seeing more of the ball in these early exchanges. France happy enough to sit back and hold their shape, before launching the press. All pretty much as expected 22' ⚽ 22' But Mikel Oyarzabal (Espagne) 58' ⚽ 58' But Pedro Porro (Espagne) Les chiffres du match Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Joueurs clés Aucune statistique joueur exploitable n est encore disponible pour ce match.