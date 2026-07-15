“Sorry, sorry,” Lamine Yamal mocks the France team.

Author of a decisive performance against France in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup, Lamine Yamal did not miss the opportunity to celebrate Spain’s qualification with a new provocation towards the Blues. The young prodigy from FC Barcelona showcased his pride on social media after La Roja’s success.

Lamine Yamal had set the tone before the clash against France. On the field, even though he didn’t deliver his most dazzling performance wearing the Spanish jersey, the young winger still had an impact on the final result. Key in crucial moments, he earned a penalty and contributed to the play of La Roja’s second goal, leading to a victory against the Blues (2-0) in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup. At just 19 years old, the FC Barcelona phenomenon continues to write his story with the Spanish national team. After the final whistle, he extended the celebration off the field by treating himself to another moment of provocation directed at France.

On his social media account, Lamine Yamal published a message in French: « Spain in the final!!! Sorry, sorry», accompanied by a laughing emoji. A way to celebrate the Spanish victory while giving another nod to the tricolor supporters. This isn’t the first time the young Spanish international finds himself at the center of discussions before a major meeting. Highly anticipated against the Blues, he ultimately rose to the occasion in a match where his influence was once again significant. With a World Cup final now in sight, Lamine Yamal confirms that he is no longer just a promising talent but already one of the prominent faces of the new generation of world football.