Belgium – Senegal: the official line-ups, Mendy absent, Mané and De Bruyne starters

Belgium and Senegal meet this Wednesday at Lumen Field in Seattle for a Round of 16 match in the 2026 World Cup. The Red Devils, full of confidence, face the Teranga Lions without their goalkeeper Édouard Mendy. Discover the official line-ups of both teams.

Belgium and Senegal clash this Wednesday evening at Lumen Field in Seattle with a shared goal: to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup. Boosted by their emphatic victory over New Zealand (5-1) in their last group stage match, the Red Devils approach this encounter with confidence. Rudi Garcia has only one uncertainty in his squad, that being Zeno Debast. In central defense, the Belgian coach has ultimately chosen Arthur Theate to partner with Brandon Mechele.

The rest of the Belgian eleven is built around its key players. Kevin De Bruyne will lead the offensive line behind Charles De Ketelaere, while Jérémy Doku and Leandro Trossard will add their pace on the flanks. Youri Tielemans will wear the captain’s armband. On the other side, Senegal will have to cope without Édouard Mendy, who is out due to a knee injury. As announced by Pape Thiaw at the press conference, Mory Diaw will take the goalkeeper’s position for the Teranga Lions.

The Senegalese coach is also relying on the experience of Sadio Mané, Ismaïla Sarr, and Idrissa Gana Gueye, the captain, to try to unsettle one of the tournament’s in-form teams.

The official line-ups:

Belgium: Courtois – Castagne, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper – Tielemans (cap.), Vanaken – Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard – De Ketelaere.

Senegal: Diaw – Diatta, Ciss, Niakhaté, Jakobs – Pape Gueye, Idrissa Gana Gueye (cap.), Diarra – Ndiaye, Ismaïla Sarr, Mané.