Benin: Here is the list of the personalities appointed to the Senate.
The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, held a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, where several appointments were made within the Senate.
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SUMMARY
In addition to the ex officio members, the following have been designated to sit:
High-ranking individuals designated by the President of the Republic who have held command of the Defense and Security Forces:
Mr. Alassane SEIDOU
Mr. Fortunet Alain NOUATIN
General Quartermaster Robert GBIAN
Brigadier General Taffa ADAM
Captain Major Albert Ezin BADOU
High-ranking individuals designated by the President of the Republic:
Gentlemen
Ousmane BATOKO
Raïmi AMADOU
Paul HOUNKPE
Emmanuel TIANDO
Pascal Irénée KOUPAKI
On behalf of the National Assembly
Madam and gentlemen
Adidjatou MATHYS
Abraham ZINZINDOHOUE
Sacca LAFIA
Charles TOKO
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