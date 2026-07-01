Benin

Benin: Here is the list of the personalities appointed to the Senate.

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, held a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, where several appointments were made within the Senate.

Soussouni D.
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SUMMARY

In addition to the ex officio members, the following have been designated to sit:

High-ranking individuals designated by the President of the Republic who have held command of the Defense and Security Forces:

Mr. Alassane SEIDOU
Mr. Fortunet Alain NOUATIN
General Quartermaster Robert GBIAN
Brigadier General Taffa ADAM
Captain Major Albert Ezin BADOU


High-ranking individuals designated by the President of the Republic:

Gentlemen

Ousmane BATOKO
Raïmi AMADOU
Paul HOUNKPE
Emmanuel TIANDO
Pascal Irénée KOUPAKI


On behalf of the National Assembly

Madam and gentlemen

Adidjatou MATHYS
Abraham ZINZINDOHOUE
Sacca LAFIA
Charles TOKO

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