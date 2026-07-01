Benin: the reason for Paul Hounkpè’s resignation from the FCBE party finally revealed

We finally have clarity on the reasons behind the resignation of the former national executive secretary of the party Force Cauris for an Emerging Benin (FCBE), Paul Hounkpè.

Paul Hounkpè’s resignation from the Force Cauris for an Emerging Benin (FCBE) party, which happened a few days after the presidential election, raised many questions. At the time, the former party leader chose to leave without providing any public explanation, fueling rumors, speculations, and political comments.

For several weeks, this silence fueled the controversy. Some saw it as an internal break, while others viewed it as a strategic distancing related to the new political landscape emerging from the presidential election. In the absence of clarification, the mystery remained intact, especially since Paul Hounkpè had been perceived as one of the most consistent faces of the FCBE until then.

This Wednesday, the veil was finally lifted. During the Council of Ministers, his name was officially listed among the individuals called to sit in the Senate. This appointment sheds new light on his decision to leave the FCBE a few days after the presidential election.

This development confirms that Paul Hounkpè’s resignation was neither a political disavowal following his poor performance in the last presidential election nor a reaction to it, but rather an anticipated institutional repositioning.

By stepping away from his party before any official announcement, the former FCBE executive clearly chose to comply with the requirements of neutrality and reserve expected from a person called to join a top-level republican institution.

With this appointment, a political chapter closes. What appeared as an enigmatic exit now takes the form of a calculated transition to an institutional role. For the public and observers alike, Paul Hounkpè’s decision finally makes sense, in light of the choices made by the executive.