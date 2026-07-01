Tokpa Yôyô and Tokpa Daho Markets: the government reduces traders’ fees.

The Beninese government has decided to lighten the burden on traders operating in the urban and regional markets of the Tokpa Yôyô and Tokpa Daho commercial hubs.

The measure was announced following the Council of Ministers meeting held on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

According to government communication, this involves a reduction in fees applicable to commercial spaces, both in urban and regional areas related to these two major commercial hubs.

The stated objective is to support the economic activities of traders and enhance commercial dynamics in a context of pressure on operating costs.

So far, the fees required of traders were set by category of space, based on the nature of the activity, the location of the stall or shop, and the level of development.

With this decision, the executive intends to relieve the financial pressure on traders, improve their cash flow, and encourage the sustainability of small and medium trading activities. The new rates, along with their application procedures, will be specified by the relevant authorities.

This measure is part of a series of actions aimed at stimulating the local economy and consolidating the strategic role of markets in the distribution of goods and services in Benin.