Benin: complete list of the 25 appointed members of the Senate

Meeting in the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, the government has finalized the list of personalities appointed to sit in the Beninese Senate, this new parliamentary institution resulting from the constitutional revision of November 2025.

This decision concerns not only the ex officio members of the Senate, meaning the personalities who must integrate the new chamber due to the high offices they have held in the past, but also those appointed by the President of the Republic as well as the National Assembly. This includes former presidents of the Republic, former presidents of the National Assembly, former presidents of the Constitutional Court, and other high-ranking personalities.

The establishment of the Senate stems from the constitutional revision of November 2025, which introduced a second chamber to the Beninese Parliament. According to the provisions set out, this institution will include ex officio members and designated members, totaling between 25 and 30 members.

Former Presidents of the Republic

Three former heads of state are among the personalities called to sit ex officio in the Senate. They are:

Nicéphore Soglo;

Boni Yayi;

Patrice Talon.

Their presence in this new institution is explained by their status as former presidents of the Republic. Patrice Talon, who left office in 2026 at the end of his term, thus joins his predecessors on the list of ex officio members.

Former Presidents of the National Assembly

Several former presidents of Parliament are also included in this initial list. The selected personalities are:

Adrien Houngbédji;

Bruno Amoussou;

Idji Kolawolé;

Mathurin Nago.

These former parliamentary leaders are called to join the Senate due to their experience leading the National Assembly. Their presence reflects the will to have personalities in this new chamber who have held significant institutional responsibilities.

Former Presidents of the Constitutional Court

The list also includes former presidents of the Constitutional Court. The concerned personalities are:

Théodore Holo;

Robert Dossou;

Amouda Issifou;

Élisabeth Pognon.

High-ranking personalities designated by the President of the Republic and having commanded the Defense and Security Forces:

Mr. Alassane SEIDOU

Mr. Fortunet Alain NOUATIN

Brigadier General Intendant Robert GBIAN

Brigadier General Taffa ADAM

Captain Major Albert Ezin BADOU

High-ranking personalities designated by the President of the Republic:

Ousmane BATOKO

Raïmi AMADOU

Paul HOUNKPE

Emmanuel TIANDO

Pascal Irénée KOUPAKI

On behalf of the National Assembly

Adidjatou MATHYS

Abraham ZINZINDOHOUE

Sacca LAFIA

Charles TOKO

These former leaders of the high judiciary are called to sit based on their experience in constitutional oversight and the functioning of the institutions of the Republic.

In total, eleven personalities are thus announced as ex officio members of the Senate. This initial list marks an important advancement in the process of establishing the new parliamentary chamber.

The Senate, instituted by the constitutional revision of November 2025, is set to complete the institutional framework of Benin. Its effective establishment should occur after the other steps planned for the designation or installation of the remaining members.